Gwen Stefani's Obsessed With $1,000 Over-the-Knee Boots! How to Get the Look for Way Less

Gwen Stefani may be known for her bold red lip and platinum blonde hair, but it looks like she’s adding a new staple item to her iconic look — over-the-knee boots. The singer, 48, seems to prefer the Italian footwear label Casadei, which features styles that range from $1,000 to $1,500. She’s worn them quite a few times while promoting her new holiday album (see above!) and she’s gotten creative with her choices. Her go-to pairs include various colors and fabrics, including red and yellow suede and even patent leather.

Getty (2); Splash; Shutterstock

So what’s the appeal of this look? Over-the-knee boots are extremely flattering and elongate the legs. Stefani prefers to often wear them with short skirts and/or dresses and tights (either clear or fishnet or semi-sheer), though they can be worn without tights, too. And the best part about this look is that you actually do not have to spend hundreds of dollars on them. There are a bunch of lower-price options that look just as chic and equally star-worthy.

For some inspiration, we’ve rounded up four styles that will get you Gwen Stefani’s sexy look at real-people prices — all of which are $130 or less. Scroll down to shop our favorites.

Buy It! Steve Madden Dominique Boots, $100 (orig. $129.95); stevemadden.com

Buy It! BP. Fab Nara Over the Knee Boots, $44.96 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Forever21 Satin Over the Knee Boots, $68; forever21.com

Buy It! Jessica Simpson Loring Stretch Over the Knee Boots, $69.26 (orig. $98.95); nordstrom.com

Would you dare to rock a bold pair of over the knee boots like Gwen Stefani?