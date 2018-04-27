Video: How to Get Gwen Stefani's Glam Half-Up Hairstyle — It's Easier Than It Looks!

Gwen Stefani can pull off virtually any hairstyle.

From structured ponytails and dip-dyed ends to voluminous curls and super-sleek styles, the musician is the definition of a hair chameleon. So we turned to her pro, Pantene‘s celebrity hairstylist, Danilo, to teach us how to score one of her most wearable styles — a bouncy half-up that would make anyone turn their chair around. Watch the “How It’s Done” video above to see how to get the look, and shop his go-to tools and products below.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Starting on smooth hair, Danilo curls two to three-inch sections of hair across the top of the head and down the sides, using a 1.75'' barrel curling iron from T3. He then wraps each curl into an individual pin curl and secures it in place, letting them all cool. Once all the curls are complete and cooled (for about 10 minutes), Danilo lets them down, revealing bouncy, glamorous waves.

Next, Danilo brushes the curls out with a paddle brush, smoothing the top half of the head backwards. He secures the top section with bobby pins at the crown of the head, and lifts the top with the end of a tail comb to add volume, before misting with the Pantene Pro-V Volume High Lifting hairspray all over. Then, to complete the look, he sprays the product on a paint brush and brushes back any fly-aways to create a flawless finish.