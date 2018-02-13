Gwen Stefani’s Glasses-Wearing Son Zuma Inspired Her New Eyewear Collection: 'He's So Proud!'

Gwen Stefani’s new eyewear line is not just cute, cool and colorful — it’s also kid-approved.

On Tuesday, the singer, designer and mom of three sons, 48, debuted her new glasses and sunglasses collections for L.A.M.B. and gX by Gwen Stefani for Tura Inc., and the lineup features a range of styles featuring prints and patterns in all hues of the rainbow. When we caught up with the star, she told us that’s partly thanks to her 9-year-old son, Zuma, who wears glasses himself.

Gwen Stefani's new eyewear line. Courtesy of LAMB

“Zuma has so many colorful, fun glasses, so doing this collection has been super exciting because he knows he’s part of the inspiration,” the star, who is in a relationship with Blake Shelton, tells PEOPLE. “He’s super proud. None of his [two] other brothers wear glasses; he’s the only one. And so having that kid’s perspective is a good thing.”

When she first learned that her middle son had eyewear requirements, she harbored some concern: “When you find out your kid needs to wear glasses, it’s like, ‘ah, no’ because it means that’s going to be their look their whole life — it’s kind of heartbreaking,” she tells PEOPLE. “But then it becomes your thing, and you choose [the glasses] together. He’s in elementary school, and the other kids are jealous and want to wear glasses because of Zuma.”

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Therefore, Stefani infused this positive perspective into her eyewear lines, hence the variety of eye-popping shades and shapes, which include 16 L.A.M.B options and 15 gX by Gwen Stefani variations and range from $175 to $275.

Plus, she designed out of her own needs — she wears glasses to read. “I’m very self-centered when it comes to designing. I do it for myself,” she explains. “I just want to make some that are super cute and I get excited to wear. You want to make sure it’s something that you love, that represents your style, that you can look back on and love. ”

Gwen Stefani's new eyewear line. Courtesy of LAMB

That said, if you’re not exactly into the idea of wearing bands of colors around your eyes, Stefani says that’s OK, too. “There are a lot of choices and you should really wear something that makes you feel confident,” she says. “But it is fun that nowadays that we have the choice to do whatever makes you happy.”

The same wear-for-what-works-for-you attitude applies to her son Zuma, as well as her other two sons, Kingston, 11, and Apollo, 3 (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale): “I’m not trying to teach them anything but I just want them to be happy,” she says. “That’s all I care about.”