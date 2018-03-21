Gucci Is Selling a $1,000 Rubber Beach Bag - and It's Already on Back Order

Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue

When high-fashion brands release unconventional designs, the Internet is quick to react. Balenciaga famously designed bright blue bags that looked like Ikea’s signature totes, but cost $2,000. Chanel famously put its mark on a grocery store shopping basket. And now, Gucci is getting some heat online thanks to its $1,000 rubber tote, which many are comparing to ice buckets and laundry bags.

Gucci designed a rubber beach-like bag for its Spring 2018 line featuring a top-handle design embossed with the brand’s logo on one side. On the runway, it was paired with ready-to-wear pieces, but many are now comparing it to a very fancy ice bucket or drinks cooler.

RELATED: The Most Viral Fashion Products of 2017

In an Instagram post after the Spring 2018 collection, presented last September, the brand shared a photo of its new handbag, which incited a lot of backlash in the comments section.

One person wrote: “I have one for my laundry I love it.”

Another user, @shabbiheath, isn’t buying into the viral gimmick. “It look like the $2 bags for collecting dirt ! So sad Gucci 😵😢”

While @fi_shoe was a bit more excited by the news: “Finally a laundry basket that suits Gucci clothes.”

And some are just up in the air on how they feel about the bag. “i love it and hate it at the same time lol,” said lindsylooo@dcartago.

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Can’t Stop Singing Tupac & Buying Gucci!

If you’re still deciding how you feel about dropping a grand on a beach accessory, you have some time to decide. Shortly after its release online, the bag is already on backorder at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Sadly, it’s completely sold out at Nordstrom.

Considering how many people already ordered the tote, you can expect the colorful bucket to be the bag of the summer — at least on your Instagram feed.