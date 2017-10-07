Gucci Mane’s Fiancée Wears Risqué See-through Crystal Bodysuit (and Yes, It’s Gucci)

On Friday, Gucci Mane’s fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir sparkled on the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Miami — literally.
Wearing a see-through crystal Gucci bodysuit — a sexy outfit that has previously been seen on superstars like Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna — Ka’oir, 24, shone bright like the diamond engagement ring on her finger.
She paired her sparkling bodysuit with slicked back silver hair, a bright red lip and a pair of Saint Laurent Niki 105 Crystal Slouch Boots — which cost $8,000.
Although she was not spotted on the red carpet with her rapper fiancé — the couple got engaged after dating for 6 years in Nov. 2016 — the CEO of her eponymous fitness and cosmetics lines was photographed sharing a friendly moment with Blac Chyna, who was wearing a form-fitting lattice-work crop top with matching pants and a furry white bag.
RELATED VIDEO: Twins! Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Wear Matching Tuxedos to the BET Awards
Gucci Mane popped the question to Ka’oir during an Atlanta Hawks game back in November — and the NBA shared the sweet moment on Twitter for the world to see.
In the video, Gucci Mane and Ka’oir can be seen on the “Kiss Cam” before the 36-year-old presents a shocked Ka’oir with a huge sparkler. The team’s mascot, Harry the Hawk, was also on hand to congratulate the couple, giving Ka’oir a bouquet of roses.
After the proposal, Gucci Mane shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram. “She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me,” he captioned one photo, alongside a pair of Santa emojis.
In a separate post, he showed off a close-up view of Ka’oir’s stunning diamond ring. “She deserve it!! My bride to be!!#Wopsters luv you my baby,” the Atlanta-native captioned the video.
The couple is set to get married on Oct. 17.