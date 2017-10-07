Gucci Mane’s Fiancée Wears Risqué See-through Crystal Bodysuit (and Yes, It’s Gucci)

On Friday, Gucci Mane’s fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir sparkled on the red carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Miami — literally.

Wearing a see-through crystal Gucci bodysuit — a sexy outfit that has previously been seen on superstars like Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna — Ka’oir, 24, shone bright like the diamond engagement ring on her finger.

She paired her sparkling bodysuit with slicked back silver hair, a bright red lip and a pair of Saint Laurent Niki 105 Crystal Slouch Boots — which cost $8,000.

Although she was not spotted on the red carpet with her rapper fiancé — the couple got engaged after dating for 6 years in Nov. 2016 — the CEO of her eponymous fitness and cosmetics lines was photographed sharing a friendly moment with Blac Chyna, who was wearing a form-fitting lattice-work crop top with matching pants and a furry white bag.

Gucci Mane popped the question to Ka’oir during an Atlanta Hawks game back in November — and the NBA shared the sweet moment on Twitter for the world to see.

Championship rings aren't the only thing we play for. Congrats Gucci on the engagement!💍#TrueToAtlanta #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/KHNgGEDDGf — NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2016

In the video, Gucci Mane and Ka’oir can be seen on the “Kiss Cam” before the 36-year-old presents a shocked Ka’oir with a huge sparkler. The team’s mascot, Harry the Hawk, was also on hand to congratulate the couple, giving Ka’oir a bouquet of roses.

After the proposal, Gucci Mane shared several photos of the happy couple on Instagram. “She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me,” he captioned one photo, alongside a pair of Santa emojis.

She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me🎅🏿🎅🏿 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 23, 2016 at 5:17am PST

She deserve it!! My bride to be!! #Wopsters luv you my baby A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

In a separate post, he showed off a close-up view of Ka’oir’s stunning diamond ring. “She deserve it!! My bride to be!!#Wopsters luv you my baby,” the Atlanta-native captioned the video.

The couple is set to get married on Oct. 17.