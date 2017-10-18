Gucci Mane’s Wife Keisha Ka’oir’s Wedding Look Is Far From Her Most Over-the-Top Outfit Ever (PHOTOS)

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir promised a wedding filled with “diamonds and crystals” and from the first glimpse into their $1.7 million ceremony, they definitely delivered.

The two tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Miami on Tuesday night in a lavish, celeb-filled ceremony filled with flowers, crystal backdrops, and yes, ridiculously extravagant outfits.

Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

The groom wore a white tux with silver sparkly loafers while the bride, a beauty-fitness entrepreneur, wore a beaded, long-sleeve gown with leaf-like embroidery that gathered into a feathery skirt and train. She accessorized with a crystal headpiece, blinding drop earrings and a bouquet made of what appears to be (and what we’re hoping is) real diamonds.

Mrs Davis #1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Their extravagantly lavish wedding day outfits should not actually be all that surprising. After all, this is a couple that always dresses to the nines, whether they’re at a basketball game or red carpet event. In fact, Ka’oir never holds back on the shimmer, shine and sheer wow factor of her looks that we’re looking back at some of the outfits that shocked us more than her sparkly wedding gown.

For her bachelorette weekend in Vegas, the bride-to-be dressed up in a see-through lace bodysuit with a frilly, tiered skirt, matching garter belt and feathered gold masquerade mask.

The bride to be👰 #KaoirBacheloretteWeekend A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

At the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she changed from a long-sleeve glittery gown that looked similar to her wedding gown, into an embellished halter-style skin-tight jumpsuit for an appearance with her man on stage.

10•17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

She chose what can only be described as a “bikini dress” to the Welcome Home Gucci Mane Concert back in June 2016. Her halter-style dress featured a black bra top, completely exposed briefs and fringe skirt.

At Woptober Fest in Atlanta in 2016, she wore a high-collar white bodysuit with see-through cage skirt.

But her most over-the-top look to date was at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Miami this month. She wore the see-through crystal Gucci bodysuit previously spotted on Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna. She even finished the look with a pair of $8,000 Saint Laurent Niki 105 Crystal Slouch boots.

The couple have been engaged since last November when Mane popped the question at an Atlanta Hawks game with a giant square-cut diamond ring set on a band covered in diamonds.

She deserve it!! My bride to be!! #Wopsters luv you my baby A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:24pm PST

If this is their rehearsal, then what will their wedding look like🤷‍♀️ tune in tonight on @bet at 10pm to watch our wedding live! Yes LIVEEEEEEE!!!!!!💎👰💍 #TheManeEvent 10/17 #TheWopsters A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

And their wedding celebrations have been just as sweet and extravagant ever since. For the couple’s rehearsal dinner, the duo wore matching bright red outfits, with Ka’oir in a ballgown with embellished bodice and the groom in a red suit with layers of diamond necklaces. And during the night, the rapper gave his bride a brand new car. “His and Hers Guwop bought his wife a Wraith!” he wrote on Instagram.

