Everything We Know About Gucci’s Amazingly Inclusive Campaign Featuring All Black Models

This post originally appeared on Essence.com.

Gucci literally just stopped us in our tracks with audition videos featuring all Black models via their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The short videos feature the group of beautiful brown models, who we assume are also dancers since the voice in the clip interviewing them asks how long they have been dancing. From there things get really interesting when they are asked to describe their spirit animals. Answers range from a bumble bee to a bull. A few of the subjects are also asked what it means to have soul, which yielded responses like “It means to be you in the purest form.” Finally they are asked to show of their dance moves and the rest if pure magic.

The nearly 100 year old Italian luxury brand has missed the mark when it comes to diversity in recent years — rarely using more than one black model to represent its pricey designs. However, these Pre-Fall 2017 auditions are a beautiful move in the right — more inclusive — direction.

When asked about the inspiration behind the videos, a spokespeson for Gucci told Business of Fashion:

“Dance is an important part of this story and consequently the casting reflects this. However, it is also the case that [Gucci designer] Alessandro Michele has always celebrated diversity in all of its forms in his approach to his work.”

Here’s a look at a few more of our favorite audition clips…

Akua. Why is the bumblebee your spirit animal? “Because it creates things that are sweet and represent sensuality as well as pollinating new life.” At the audition for the #GucciPreFall17 campaign, London, January 26, 2017. A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Sharifa, 22. “My spirit animal would be… you know baby giraffes they can be a bit awkward sometimes because they are growing into their legs.” At the audition for the #GucciPreFall17 campaign, London, January 26, 2017 A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Again, this is a major win in the campaign for more diversity in the fashion industry. Renowned casting director James Scully, who has been critical of the industry’s lack of inclusion, is excited and encouraged by Gucci’s latest effort.

“I’d really like to see some character be allowed back into the industry, and enough diversity on all levels back from race to age and body size so you have the variety of choice rather than just trying to fill an outfit with a body,” Scully told BoF. “Designers are being more open than ever and we are also entering a new generation of designers for whom issues of race are less an issue than the generation now in charge.”

Watch all of the videos on Gucci’s Instagram account, and get ready to dance along!

Are you excited to see the final results?