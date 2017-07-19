Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef and Petra Collins Celebrate the Launch of Gucci Bloom in a Magical Garden in Times Square

Gucci had a huge year in 2016 — just about every single celebrity who hit the red carpet stepped out in the brand (catch some highlights here!), but 2017 is turning out to be even bigger for the Italian fashion label. The brand announced three new projects that go far beyond the runway, taking them into home design, travel apps and a brand new fragrance, Gucci Bloom, which launches today with a splashy, fun editorial in Harper’s Bazaar.

Gucci Bloom is actually Alessandro Michele’s first fragrance for the brand since becoming creative director in 2015 and his vision for the scent was to create something “feminine and happy.”

“I was thinking, what happened if a young girl goes in the garden of her old aunt, and there are flowers but also vegetables, and in the middle of a city,” Michele says about what he imagined for the scent.

Well, his far-out idea actually became a reality thanks to the magazine and florist-perfumer Eric Buterbaug, who created a lush garden oasis in the middle of Times Square for a photo shoot featuring three Gucci goddesses (and faces of the fragrance), Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef and Petra Collins, who all posed alongside Michele.

Johnson tells the magazine that she doesn’t like to use the word “whimsical” but makes an exception for the scent. “…it feels whimsical. Something very sweet and mysterious, and I like those things.”

Nef describes the scent as being “ancient, like in a kind of cool, sinister way. But the florals ground it in this prettiness.”

But the real test in its likability is the fact that Collins, who’s never worn fragrance before, spritzes herself with Bloom now. “I’ve always just been my body odor, and that’s it,” she says. “But this is like a layer of emotion that you put on, which I love. Because I feel like every other perfume has always been sold just as sex.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Stories Behind the Most Eye-Catching Fragrance Bottles of All Time

It was also announced this week that the brand will launch Gucci Places, an app that showcases locations throughout the world that have inspired the design house. “Gucci will choose a whole variety of locations that reflect the taste and values peculiar to the House and designate them Gucci Places,” the press release stated. “Whether private or public, hidden or evident, Alessandro Michele’s contemporary aesthetic can be at the tip of one’s fingers simply through the App.”

FROM PEN: Check Out Kat Graham’s Beaded Camp Shirt From ‘The Parent Trap’

And earlier this month the brand announced the launch of Gucci Décor, which will include cushions, chairs, candles, wallpaper, metal folding tables and more available later this fall.

Gucci’s growth and success can be explained by Michele’s unique approach to the fashion industry. “I mean, fashion now is like an old lady that is dying on a bed,” he says about changes within the industry. “I think we can let this old lady die. Fashion has done a lot of wrong things. I started when I was very young, in the ’90s, and it was one of the very attractive moments, but I think they tried to stay in this bubble—that fashion was just fashion, we are fashion, and this is not fashion, and we have to do the catwalk, and we have to do a season of things and products. I don’t think it’s working anymore.”

As the immortal saying goes, “Gucci, Gucci Gucci, Gucci rock it everywhere.” And thanks to Michele, you can rock the brand in every aspect of life.

To read more, check out the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar, available on newsstands July 25.