Some of the hottest models in the industry right now were born to famous families. Kaia Gerber (daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford), Paris Jackson (daughter of the late Michael Jackson), the Hadid sisters (daughters of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid), Kendall Jenner (daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner), Sistine Stallone (daughter of Sylvester Stallone) and Sofia Richie (daughter of Lionel Richie) are just a handful of the new faces fronting magazine covers, starring in huge fashion and beauty campaigns and dominating catwalks across the globe in couture.

“The world of fashion has changed. The most in-demand models have a famous last name,” says Cambrie Schroder, the aspiring model and 20-year-old daughter of actor Ricky Schroder and Andrea Bernard, in an exclusive teaser for Lifetime’s Growing Up Supermodel. And there’s no denying she’s right.

The new reality series premieres on Lifetime on August 15th, and takes you behind-the-scenes with a crop of fledgling models who try to live up to the successes of their famous parents.

Growing Up Supermodel follows the drama of making it in the modeling world for seven famous celeb kids: Cambrie and Faith Schroder, Atiana De La Hoya (daughter of actress/model Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya), Arissa Le Brock (daughter of supermodel/actress Kelly Le Brock and actor Steven Seagal), Cairo Peele (daughter of supermodel Beverly Peele), Jake Moritt (son of actress Krista Allen) and Janis Ostojic (son of model JD Ostojic).

But based on the show’s new teaser, the road to the runway isn’t always easy. “My whole life I’ve compared myself to my mom,” Cairo tearfully told Atiana in the show’s trailer. “You’re never going to be your mom,” the aspiring plus-size model replied back.

Follow their journey, and see how this group of young talent makes it in the cutthroat industry on Growing Up Supermodel when it premieres on Lifetime at 10pm EST on August 15th.

Are you excited to watch Growing Up Supermodel? Tell us if you plan on watching the series in the comments below.