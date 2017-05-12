WATCH: Jordana Brewster Models the Negative Space Eyeliner Trend — Would You Try It?

Great news: Your beloved, go-to winged eyeliner is never going out of style. That means it’ll always be the perfect match for a classic red lip or the ideal way to amp up a simple wash of eye shadow. And while we’re never going to give up on the tried-and-true look, we’re well aware that sometimes it’s good to change it up, like with a cool, graphic update.

So to teach us how to master this liner technique, we turned to actress Jordana Brewster and her makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, who’ve teamed up with Zyrtec, to show us the step-by-step process. Watch the video below for Greenberg’s steps, and shop her must-have products, below.

Black Felt-Tip Eyeliner

First, Greenberg draws a thin diagonal line from the outer corners. Then, she draws a second line, extending from the tip of the first to Brewster’s inner corners, creating an open wing.

Buy It! Surratt Beauty Auto Graphique Eyeliner, $42; net-a-porter.com

Black Mascara

Once the liner has dried, Greenberg adds an extra pop to Brewster’s eyes with a few coats of black mascara.

Buy It! Sisley Paris Mascara So Intense, $67; nordstrom.com

Bright Fuchsia Lipstick

And the look wouldn’t be complete without the perfect lip! She goes for a bright fuchsia shade, which adds a girly touch to the otherwise edgy look.

Buy It! Tom Ford Lipstick in Virgin Rose, $57; saksfifthavenue.com

What do you think of Brewster’s look? How do you switch up your winged eyeliner? Sound off in the comments below!