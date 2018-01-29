The Wildest Ways Stars Have Shown Skin at the Grammys

From a hint of skin to fully exposed, the boldest, bravest and just most bare looks from Grammys past

By @nicefunalex

Lester Cohen/Getty

HEIDI KLUM, 2018

Leave it to the model and lingerie designer to be bold enough to wear a completely sheer dotted and lace dress that fully exposed her strapless black bra with lace bodysuit. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2017

While no Grammys dress will be as revealing as her 2000 palm-print Versace gown, J.Lo proves she's the style queen of the Grammys red carpet once again in this lavender Ralph & Russo gown featuring a high-high slit, cleavage-exposing cutout, a flowing train, and a demure ruffle detail to balance out the skin exposure. She completed the look with Butani jewels, a Judith Leiber clutch and champagne, crystal-covered Christian Louboutin pumps.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

RIHANNA, 2017

The singer proved worthy of her fashion risk-taker title once again in a tangerine crystal halter top and pleated black skirt by Armani Privé, plus a crystal-buckle Roger Vivier clutch and Chopard and David Webb bling.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

RIHANNA, 2017, PART 2

Because this look deserves to be seen from all angles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

HALSEY, 2017

The musician looked straight to the women of the '90s when it came to finding fashion inspiration for the red carpet, describing her royal blue satin jacket (with nothing underneath) and matching pair parachute pants as "a little TLC, a little Aaliyah, '90s R&B."

"I just didn’t want to wear a dress," she added. "Why not hit ’em with a silk number. I wanted to do something that was very sexy and androgynous."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

DEMI LOVATO, 2017

This Julien Macdonald gown may have a high-neck, but it's also thanks to its open knit and sizable bodice cutout, it felt very at home on the Grammys red carpet. The singer teamed the look with David Yurman jewelry.

HEIDI KLUM, 2017

The supermodel loves a good micro-mini as she proved in this liquid metal Philipp Plein dress teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti platforms and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

CASADEE POPE, 2017

How low can she go? Very low. The country crooner donned a silver sequin Julia Clancey gown with a neckline that dipped to her navel.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

CIARA, 2016

The star's "One Two Step" was extra precise that year - one wrong three step and she'd be baring more than she intended.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

TAYLOR SWIFT, 2016

Even before Tay took home about a zillion Grammys that night, she had already gotten everyone's attention with this red-and-pink, crop top, high slit two piece ensemble.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty

JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2000

The OG of naked dresses. The one your grandma is still talking about. The infamous Versace palm-print robe, which still has a primo spot in her enormous closet.

Krista Kennell/Sipa

RIHANNA, 2011

Rihanna gave us a glimpse (so to speak) of things to come when she hit the red carpet in this Jean Paul Gaultier gown which alternated tulle tiers with stripes of skin.

Ramey

SHERYL CROW, 2005

Hey, this tinsel-trimmed halter dress made her happy, so could it be that bad?

Lester Cohen/WireImage

TERI HATCHER, 2006

Psst, Teri: We hate to be the ones to tell you that you forgot to put your dress on over your petticoat, but it looks like no one else has, so…

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

GWEN STEFANI, 2005

Not all naked dresses are plunging or leg baring. Some are just made out of completely translucent T-shirt material. 

KMazur/WireImage

TONI BRAXTON, 2001

To this day, few have been able to top the sheer acreage of skin displayed by Toni in this ultrabare loincloth/apron hybrid by Richard Tyler.

Hans Gutknecht/WireImage

'LADY MARMALADE' SINGERS, 2002

Considering the song is set in a brothel, it stands to reason that fishnets, garters and thigh-highs would feature prominetnly in the attire of the song's performers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya.

Charlie Williams/Everett

MILEY CYRUS, 2015

Miley's certainly worn more naked things since (including, you know, just full nudity), but this cutout, crisscross Alexandre Vauthier dress was attention-grabbing without being spotlight-hogging. 

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

ALICIA KEYS, 2006

By today's standards, Alicia's dress is positively tame. But at the time, nude-lined, plunging lace bodices were very daring.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

PARIS HILTON, 2014

The shape of her gown was subdued, but the ornate stripes and scrollwork that revealed skin beneath, less so.

Jason Merritt/Getty

LADY GAGA, 2015

Well, it wasn't an egg or a meat dress, but she still managed to make everyone's jaws hit the floor in her super-high slit, super-low cut Brandon Maxwell gown, accentuated with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

KIM KARDASHIAN, 2011

Pre-Kanye makeover, the star experimented with glitter and bronzer. The one thing that hasn't changed? Her commitment to showing skin.

Larry Busacca/Getty

FERGIE

Fergalicious (adj): What one calls it when one selects a completely see-through orange lace Jean Paul Gaultier specifically designed to show off one's brief-and-bra set.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

MARGARET CHO, 2004

She may be a comedian, but this year, she was serious about accenting her unclothed bod with peacock feathers.

Jason Merritt/Getty

JOY VILLA, 2015

Yes, this construction-fence “gown” that showed absolutely everything had us asking “Who's Joy Villa?” Which, we're guessing, was exactly her intention.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

BEYONCÉ, 2014

It was a bloomin' optical illusion when Beyoncé put her bod on display in this floral-and-sheer Michael Costello gown.

