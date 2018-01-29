The Wildest Ways Stars Have Shown Skin at the Grammys
From a hint of skin to fully exposed, the boldest, bravest and just most bare looks from Grammys past
HEIDI KLUM, 2018
Leave it to the model and lingerie designer to be bold enough to wear a completely sheer dotted and lace dress that fully exposed her strapless black bra with lace bodysuit.
JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2017
While no Grammys dress will be as revealing as her 2000 palm-print Versace gown, J.Lo proves she's the style queen of the Grammys red carpet once again in this lavender Ralph & Russo gown featuring a high-high slit, cleavage-exposing cutout, a flowing train, and a demure ruffle detail to balance out the skin exposure. She completed the look with Butani jewels, a Judith Leiber clutch and champagne, crystal-covered Christian Louboutin pumps.
RIHANNA, 2017
The singer proved worthy of her fashion risk-taker title once again in a tangerine crystal halter top and pleated black skirt by Armani Privé, plus a crystal-buckle Roger Vivier clutch and Chopard and David Webb bling.
RIHANNA, 2017, PART 2
Because this look deserves to be seen from all angles.
HALSEY, 2017
The musician looked straight to the women of the '90s when it came to finding fashion inspiration for the red carpet, describing her royal blue satin jacket (with nothing underneath) and matching pair parachute pants as "a little TLC, a little Aaliyah, '90s R&B."
"I just didn’t want to wear a dress," she added. "Why not hit ’em with a silk number. I wanted to do something that was very sexy and androgynous."
DEMI LOVATO, 2017
This Julien Macdonald gown may have a high-neck, but it's also thanks to its open knit and sizable bodice cutout, it felt very at home on the Grammys red carpet. The singer teamed the look with David Yurman jewelry.
HEIDI KLUM, 2017
The supermodel loves a good micro-mini as she proved in this liquid metal Philipp Plein dress teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti platforms and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
CASADEE POPE, 2017
How low can she go? Very low. The country crooner donned a silver sequin Julia Clancey gown with a neckline that dipped to her navel.
CIARA, 2016
The star's "One Two Step" was extra precise that year - one wrong three step and she'd be baring more than she intended.
TAYLOR SWIFT, 2016
Even before Tay took home about a zillion Grammys that night, she had already gotten everyone's attention with this red-and-pink, crop top, high slit two piece ensemble.
JENNIFER LOPEZ, 2000
The OG of naked dresses. The one your grandma is still talking about. The infamous Versace palm-print robe, which still has a primo spot in her enormous closet.
RIHANNA, 2011
Rihanna gave us a glimpse (so to speak) of things to come when she hit the red carpet in this Jean Paul Gaultier gown which alternated tulle tiers with stripes of skin.
SHERYL CROW, 2005
Hey, this tinsel-trimmed halter dress made her happy, so could it be that bad?
TERI HATCHER, 2006
Psst, Teri: We hate to be the ones to tell you that you forgot to put your dress on over your petticoat, but it looks like no one else has, so…
GWEN STEFANI, 2005
Not all naked dresses are plunging or leg baring. Some are just made out of completely translucent T-shirt material.
TONI BRAXTON, 2001
To this day, few have been able to top the sheer acreage of skin displayed by Toni in this ultrabare loincloth/apron hybrid by Richard Tyler.
'LADY MARMALADE' SINGERS, 2002
Considering the song is set in a brothel, it stands to reason that fishnets, garters and thigh-highs would feature prominetnly in the attire of the song's performers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya.
MILEY CYRUS, 2015
Miley's certainly worn more naked things since (including, you know, just full nudity), but this cutout, crisscross Alexandre Vauthier dress was attention-grabbing without being spotlight-hogging.
ALICIA KEYS, 2006
By today's standards, Alicia's dress is positively tame. But at the time, nude-lined, plunging lace bodices were very daring.
PARIS HILTON, 2014
The shape of her gown was subdued, but the ornate stripes and scrollwork that revealed skin beneath, less so.
LADY GAGA, 2015
Well, it wasn't an egg or a meat dress, but she still managed to make everyone's jaws hit the floor in her super-high slit, super-low cut Brandon Maxwell gown, accentuated with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
KIM KARDASHIAN, 2011
Pre-Kanye makeover, the star experimented with glitter and bronzer. The one thing that hasn't changed? Her commitment to showing skin.
FERGIE
Fergalicious (adj): What one calls it when one selects a completely see-through orange lace Jean Paul Gaultier specifically designed to show off one's brief-and-bra set.
MARGARET CHO, 2004
She may be a comedian, but this year, she was serious about accenting her unclothed bod with peacock feathers.
JOY VILLA, 2015
Yes, this construction-fence “gown” that showed absolutely everything had us asking “Who's Joy Villa?” Which, we're guessing, was exactly her intention.
BEYONCÉ, 2014
It was a bloomin' optical illusion when Beyoncé put her bod on display in this floral-and-sheer Michael Costello gown.