Why Are Stars Wearing White Roses to the Grammys?

With all of the attention paid to the Time’s Up movement (a campaign started by more than 300 powerful figures in entertainment that works to combat sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry and has started a legal defense fund to provide assistance to women in other industries) it stood to reason that the music industry would launch a similar initiative. After all, 2017 was a year that saw Taylor Swift win a lawsuit against a DJ who she claimed groped her, Kesha’s ongoing harassment lawsuit against Dr. Luke, and further abuse allegations against R. Kelly surface. (All have denied the allegations.)

Indeed, stars will be showing solidarity in the movement against sexual harassment and assault by wearing white roses to the Grammys on Sunday. A group called Voices in Entertainment — formed by Meg Harkins, SVP of Marketing at Roc Nation and Karen Rait, Rhythmic Promotion, Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records and including 15 women in the industry — sent a letter to their colleagues encouraging them to participate.

“As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony on Sunday, January 28th,” the letter reads. “We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.”

Stars including Lady Gaga, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Kesha and Kelly Clarkson (the latter two are pictured above, along with Pink, who is nominated) have agreed to wear the white roses, though stylists tell PeopleStyle the representation will vary, whether its stitched into a star’s outfit or worn as an actual fresh flower on their lapel.

Rita Ora spoke at Delta’s pre-Grammys party Thursday night about her decision to wear the white rose to the Grammys. “The white rose for so many years has been such a peaceful symbol in so many different parts of the world and for me solidarity’s so important now,” she said. “I thought that it was just a very graceful way of showing support to, I guess, everything that’s going on in Hollywood and I really do believe that the more visibility it gets, the more I think we can help, so that’s why I wanted to do it.”

Sources tell PeopleStyle that there will also be a powerful moment during the Grammy Awards during Kesha’s performance of “Praying” that will address the movement, while host James Corden’s stylist says he’ll be participating too:

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.