Before hitting the Grammy Awards red carpet in New York City, stars spent hours getting their glam on with their A-list squad of stylists, makeup artists, hair pros and more. From sheet masking to last-minute manicures, celebs pull out all the stops when it comes to preparing for music’s biggest night. And the best part? They shared every intimate behind-the-scenes moment with us on social media. Check out what Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen and more are doing before they make their grand appearance at tonight’s show.

Cardi B

Cardi B/Instagram

Always known for her flashy nail art designs, Cardi B, nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her hit “Bodak Yellow,” made sure to get her glam session started with a visit to her best blingy manicurist Jenny Bu. “Let’s start,” she captioned the photo of her nails on Instagram story.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes’ hairstylist DJ Quintero used a unique Harry Josh Pro Tools blow drying device on the actress to get her hair looking perfect for the carpet. On Saturday, she attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party with boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

The pregnant star got ready in a pretty pastel belted robe, and gave her fans a sneak peek of the rosy nude lip color she’ll be wearing to the award show.

And instead of snacking on a light meal before the red carpet Chrissy Teigen enjoyed a hearty McDonald’s meal while getting her hair and makeup done. “This is my, ‘I don’t care if I smudge my lipstick meal,'” the star said in a video.

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.