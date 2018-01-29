CARDI B

The bride-to-be looked romantic in her white Ashi Studio Couture dress, teamed with Messika jewelry and Christian Louboutin pumps when she hit the red carpet giddily talking about her engagement to Migos rapper Offset. “Even when we’re in an argument … I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does,” she joked. But when it came time to perform "Finesse" alongside Bruno Mars, Cardi B looked like she walked straight out of an episode of In Living Color wearing rainbow high-waisted shorts, bra top and coat, all custom made by Moschino.