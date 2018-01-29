See All the Celebrity Outfit Changes at the 2018 Grammy Awards
Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and more brought their style A-game on the Grammys red carpet — and during their onstage performances
Posted on
More
1 of 8
MILEY CYRUS
The "Malibu" singer hit the red carpet looking cool girl chic in a vintage black velvet Jean Paul Gaultier Couture jumpsuit from 2007, but totally transformed when she performed Elton John's classic hit "Tiny Dancer" alongside the iconic artist. The star put on a very non-Miley off-the-shoulder Zac Posen ball gown with a tulle skirt and sheer sleeves.
2 of 8
LADY GAGA
Mother Monster took over the red carpet when she arrived at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in a dramatic Victorian-inspired Armani Privélave jumpsuit and dramatic skirt and kept her style streak alive onstage during a powerful performance of "Joanne" as a tribute to her late aunt. She selected a romantic pale pink Armani Privé gown with a billowing sleeves and pieces of pleated tulle.
3 of 8
SAM SMITH
Sam Smith wasn't afriad to experiment with color on the red carpet when he wore a bold green Certuti 1881 suit (with a white rose pinned onto his lapel as a show of support for the anti-harassment movement). But when it came time to hit the stage to perform "Play," the star wore neutral separates including a long white trenchcoat and gray slacks.
4 of 8
RIHANNA
Although she didn't make it in time to officially walk the red carpet, Rihanna showed off her Matrix-inspired Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture patent leather trench coat (which she wore as an off-the-shoulder dress) to accept her win for Best Rap/Sung Performance with Kendrick Lamar for “Loyalty.” Not long after, Ri joined DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller to perform "Wild Thoughts" in a pink fringe-embellished dress.
5 of 8
PINK
Pink went from total glam to low-key casual when she switched out of her pink and purple feathered Armani Privé gown and into a white tee and boyfriend jeans for her moving rendition of "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."
6 of 8
CARDI B
The bride-to-be looked romantic in her white Ashi Studio Couture dress, teamed with Messika jewelry and Christian Louboutin pumps when she hit the red carpet giddily talking about her engagement to Migos rapper Offset. “Even when we’re in an argument … I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does,” she joked. But when it came time to perform "Finesse" alongside Bruno Mars, Cardi B looked like she walked straight out of an episode of In Living Color wearing rainbow high-waisted shorts, bra top and coat, all custom made by Moschino.
7 of 8
MAREN MORRIS
The country crooner pulled out all the stops in a glitzy semi-sheer Julien Macdonald gown on the red carpet and kept some shimmer onstage in a custom asymmetrical Cavanagh Baker gown with silver metal draped around the waist when she paid tribute to the Las Vegas concert massacre victims during her emotional performance.
8 of 8
KESHA
Kesha, nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance, had not attended the award show since 2010, but made a bold return on the red carpet tonight in a vintage navy embroidered power suit designed by the late Nudie Cohn, which her stylist said represented the singer's "place of empowerment." When it came to her emotional performance of "Praying" with a group of female singers by her side in all white, Kesha switched into an embroidered white jacket and matching pants.