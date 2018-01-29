Rihanna Accepts 2018 Grammys Win in Matrix-Like Trench Coat and Matching Gloves

Rihanna’s Grammy dresses are always some of her most memorable fashion moments. From her crop top in 2017, to the voluminous pink confection in 2015, her risk-taking style never disappoints. And she’s keeping that trend alive with her 2018 Matrix-inspired trench coat.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Rihanna may have skipped the 2018 Grammys red carpet, but she still delivered a stop-and-stare style moment when she accepted the first award of the night alongside Kendrick Lamar in a high-shine chocolate-colored Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture patent leather trench coat, worn as an off-the-shoulder dress with matching knee-high slouched boots and gloves (both also by Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture).

She accessorized with maroon earrings and a jeweled wreath collar necklace.

CBS

She won for Best Rap/Sung Performance with Kendrick Lamar for “Loyalty” and thanked the rapper during her part of the acceptance speech.

“Thank you Kendrick for giving me this incredible opportunity to be on such a great record,” she said. “I love this record. I’m honored to do this with you. Congrats, you deserve this one.”

Many Grammy attendees wore white roses to support the Time’s Up initiative, which fights to combat sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry and has started a legal defense fund to provide assistance to women in other industries.

The music industry was encouraged to wear white roses from a letter by Voices in Entertainment, which is a group formed by Meg Harkins, SVP of Marketing at Roc Nation and Karen Rait, Rhythmic Promotion, Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records and including 15 women in the industry. In the letter, they explained that they chose white roses because “historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.