Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Buzz at the Grammys: See Her Huge Pink Diamond Ring

Lady Gaga may be Mother Monster, but at the 2018 Grammy Awards her ensemble seemed to be inspired by the Mother of Dragons, Game of Thrones royalty Daenerys Targaryen.

The singer, 31, was among the first celebrities to arrive on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the 60th annual show, and was a standout in a beaded black lace design featuring a long train that according to eye-witnesses on the carpet, required three people to carry.

Gaga, who is nominated for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album in addition to performing, accessorized her look with statement danglers and an engagement-like pink diamond ring (surrounded by a halo of smaller white diamonds on a gold band) that she’s been seen wearing for the last few months. And while the star has not announced any engagement news, she was seen out with boyfriend Christian Carino on Saturday ahead of the awards show.

Lady Gaga Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Most whimsical was Mother Monster’s platinum blonde hair that was majestically crisscrossed by black strings to hold her two fishtail braids in place.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Lady Gaga Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lady Gaga John Shearer/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga Steve Granitz/WireImage

And she brought back the classic Gaga-esque sky high heel boots to accessorize her entire look.

Gaga’s makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the star’s makeup for the night that featured a dark smoky eye with ample amount of glitter.

RELATED: The Most Iconic Grammys Performances Ever

RELATED: Why Are Stars Wearing White Roses to the Grammys?

Lady Gaga Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In addition, the singer accented her all-black look with a white rose to show solidarity in the movement against sexual harassment and assault.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.