Joy Villa's Anti-Abortion Grammy Dress Was Inspired by Sonogram of Child She Placed for Adoption

Karen Mizoguchi
January 31, 2018 08:43 PM

After making a statement at the 2018 Grammy Awards, singer Joy Villa is explaining her politically-charged ensemble.

At Sunday’s show, Villa, 26, walked the red carpet in a white Pronovias wedding gown which featured a large rainbow painting of a fetus on the skirt to make an anti-abortion statement.

In an op-ed published by Fox News on Wednesday, she recalled her past pregnancy nearly a decade ago and revealed that the fetus drawn on her Grammy dress was inspired by the eight-month sonogram of the daughter she had and later placed for adoption.

“Ten years ago my life was shattered, I couldn’t stop crying: I had a beautiful baby growing inside of me … I was overcome with guilt, agony and shame. I was penniless, far from home and trapped in an abusive, toxic relationship with a man who had become a shadow of what he once was,” Villa wrote.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Joy Villa
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

“At 19 I fell in love with an older man who was very kind-hearted with a good heart, but once he began using drugs our relationship quickly became a nightmare. The same arms that once held and protected me were weaponized; night after night, I’d hide in a corner, terrified of being beaten. I didn’t know who to turn to,” she continued, adding, “After a contraceptive failed, I became pregnant at age 20.”

Villa claims went she found out she was pregnant a nurse pressured her to consider an abortion but she refused in the hopes of making a family with her drug-addicted and abusive partner.

“I was violently thrown against the wall by the baby’s father while heavily pregnant, I knew I needed a real solution. My baby deserved so much better,” she detailed. “That’s when I made the most difficult and important decision of my life: I decided to carry my baby to term and then give her up for adoption to a loving family. I put her life over mine.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

To this day, Villa has a relationship with her child through open adoption.

“I have a growing and wonderful relationship with my daughter today because of my decision to choose life,” she said.

Last year, Villa sparked conversation on the Grammys red carpet when she wore a custom Andre Soriano gown embroidered with President Donald Trump‘s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” down the front to pay tribute to the new commander-in-chief.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now