Singer Joy Villa Wears Anti-Abortion Dress to the Grammy Awards

Singer Joy Villa used fashion to make a statement on the Grammy Awards red carpet tonight in N.Y.C.

The star, 26, arrived to the show making a stand against abortion by wearing a white Pronovias wedding gown which featured a large rainbow painting of a fetus on the skirt, a hand painted purse that read “Choose Life” and a dramatic crystal-covered tiara.

“I’m a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do,” she told Fox News. “I’m all about life.” According to the star, her look was inspired by her own experience giving up a baby for adoption when she was 21 because of her belief that women should choose adoption over abortion.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Last year, Villa also sparked conversation on the Grammys red carpet when she wore a a custom Andre Soriano gown embroidered with President Donald J. Trump‘s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” down the front to pay tribute to the new POTUS.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“I love what he is doing; unemployment is down. I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!” Villa told Fox News on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“I’m looking forward to saving money on my taxes as a small-business woman,” she continued. “I am looking forward to seeing Americans… [feeling patriotic] again. I’m glad that conservative values are back at the forefront as a pro-life woman.”

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.