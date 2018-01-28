Singer Joy Villa Wears Anti-Abortion Dress to the Grammy Awards

Singer Joy Villa used fashion to make a statement on the Grammy Awards red carpet tonight in N.Y.C.
The star, 26, arrived to the show making a stand against abortion by wearing a white Pronovias wedding gown which featured a large rainbow painting of a fetus on the skirt, a hand painted purse that read “Choose Life” and a dramatic crystal-covered tiara.
“I’m a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do,” she told Fox News. “I’m all about life.” According to the star, her look was inspired by her own experience giving up a baby for adoption when she was 21 because of her belief that women should choose adoption over abortion.
Last year, Villa also sparked conversation on the Grammys red carpet when she wore a a custom Andre Soriano gown embroidered with President Donald J. Trump‘s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” down the front to pay tribute to the new POTUS.
“I love what he is doing; unemployment is down. I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!” Villa told Fox News on the red carpet.
“I’m looking forward to saving money on my taxes as a small-business woman,” she continued. “I am looking forward to seeing Americans… [feeling patriotic] again. I’m glad that conservative values are back at the forefront as a pro-life woman.”
CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.