There was one red carpet trend that took over the 2018 Grammys red carpet — white roses. Many stars wore them pinned to their outfits or adorning their clutches to stand in solidarity with the Time’s Up anti-harassment initiative, but a few stars got creative when it came to showing their support. Some wore actual white pins, others played-up their tattoos and one singer had an important messages stitched onto the back of her dress for all to see.

Lorde who’s nominated for Album Of The Year featured a powerful message of equality, strength and perseverance from artist Jenny Holzer stitched on the back of her red Valentino tulle gown. The message reads: “Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old & corrupt must be late to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.”

Julia Michaels, who earned two nominations for song of the year and best new artist, colored her rose tattoo on the top of her hand in white as a creative way to show her support.

Zayn Malik wore a Richard James pink notch lapel suit that featured a white rose patch embroidered onto the lapel.

Presenter Trevor Noah wore a shimmery baroque dark suit jacket with a sculptural, fabric rose.

Instead of pinning a rose to his lapel, director Baz Luhrmann wore a white rose pin on his black suit jacket with pocket square.

Also opting for a white rose pin, was presenter Janelle Monáe, who also donned a Time’s Up pin with her floral-print suit.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

And finally, there’s Heidi Klum, who wore her rose like an old school corsage, tied to her wrist.

Grammys attendees were encouraged to wear white roses after a letter circulated by Voices in Entertainment, which is a group formed by Meg Harkins, SVP of Marketing at Roc Nation and Karen Rait, Rhythmic Promotion, Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records and including 15 women in the industry.

The letter urged attendees to support the Time’s Up initiative, which was started by women in the entertainment industry to combat sexual assault and harassment. Time’s Up lead a red carpet movement at the Golden Globes which encouraged stars to wear black to show their support and they created a legal defense fund to provide monetary assistance to women in other industries.

In the letter by Voices in Entertainment, the group explained that they chose white roses because “historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.