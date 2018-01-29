Love don’t cost a thing — except when you’re Cardi B with a $500,000 engagement ring from your famous rapper fiancé.

The singer, who is nominated for best rap performance and best rap song for “Bodak Yellow,” showed off her massive eight-carat tear-shaped stone from Migos rapper Offset on the Grammy Awards red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

“It makes me feel good,” Cardi B told E! on the red carpet. “Even when we’re in an argument … I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does,” she joked, adding, “We really want to get married this year.”

Offset popped the question to the Grammy nominee at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017 with a diamond ring that is surrounded by nearly three more carats of diamonds and pink and white stones.

Cardi B Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cardi B's engagement ring Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B’s all-white Grammys ensemble could be a similar look for her big wedding day.

“I’m good, I’m nervous, overwhelmed, I feel a lot of things. My dress is a preview of me in all white,” the rapper told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

Cardi B Lester Cohen/Getty

“It’s gonna be extravagant. We’re both rappers, both artists. It has to be a very extravagant wedding,” she said about her dream wedding. “We’re taking our time to plan it … if we had a few weeks off it would be easier, but we don’t have it.”

While Offset isn’t wearing a wedding band yet, he did get some new ink on his neck to show his commitment to Cardi B.

Earlier this month, fans spotted a new Powderpuff Girls tattoo on Offset’s neck, along with Cardi B’s own name tattooed directly below it.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.