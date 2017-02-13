It seems like taking off your pants and hitting the Grammy Awards stage in only your underwear is a new trend for 2017.

Musical duo Twenty One Pilots, best known for their hit songs “Heathens” and “Stressed Out,” beat out The Chainsmokers, Rihanna and Drake, winning the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and took off their pants to accept their award.

As the duo stepped on stage in only their boxers, lead vocalist and keyboardist Tyler Joseph explained why they went without pants to accept their statue.

“This story it starts in Columbus Ohio. It was a few years ago. It was before Josh and I could make money playing music. As we were watching [the Grammys], we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear,” Joseph said in his acceptance speech. “We said, ‘If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this!'”

Not long after the pop duo accepted their award sans pants, host James Corden followed suit and joined in on the fun too.

“If I ever hosted the Grammys, I would also do it in my underwear,” he joked as he stepped on stage in just his white suit jacket, button up and black boxers.

What do you think about Twenty One Pilots and James Corden going pantless? Tell us below!