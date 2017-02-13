This past year saw Rihanna expanding her line of work from simple world-renowned pop star and all-around coolest woman alive to include best-selling Parisian fashion designer and blockbuster action film star to her resume. But her first true love will always be the music, as proven by the 8 Grammys nominations she received for her album Anti, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. And to celebrate the success of her most experimental and personal album to date, the singer decided to go big and glamorous at the award ceremony in an orange top and very full black skirt.

With the help of her stylist Mel Ottenberg, Rihanna always finds a way to take fashion trends to the next level with consistently edgy ensembles both on and off the red carpet. Last year, she freed the nipple in a sheer Marc Jacobs gown, while the year before she made a major statement in that iconic pink cupcake-esque Giambattista Valli ball gown. And this year she’s set to turn heads all over again, wearing a custom Armani Privé top embroidered in tangerine orange crystals with a dramatic plissé skirt of voluminous deep black silk organza, finished off with a ton of carats-worth of Chopard jewelry.

Regardless of whether Rihanna misses out on taking home that armful of golden statuettes, or manages to execute the ultimate pop culture coup and steal the biggest award of the night, Record of the Year, out from underneath Adele and Beyoncé’s noses, the singer can still walk away a winner no matter what knowing that her sense of style is absolutely awards-worthy on its own.

