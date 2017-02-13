Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, hit the Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a multicolor embroidered Balmain jumpsuit with platform sandals by the brand and jewelry by Kimberly McDonald.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

The star, who’s presenting tonight, will switch into a custom Jeremy Scott gown for the actual show. Jackson, who said she hasn’t decided whether or not she wants to follow in her famous father’s footsteps and venture into music (“I’m not sure yet. I guess we’ll find out.”), collaborated with Scott and her stylist Sonia Young to develop her look for the show.

To watch the full PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Grammy Red Carpet special, tune in to the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

The actress/model last graced the Grammys stage in 2010 when she and her brother Prince, 19, accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of their late father, music legend Michael Jackson. The superstar racked up 13 Grammys before his death in 2009.

“I was really nervous. I made eye contact with Beyoncé,” Jackson said on the carpet about her experience accepting the award on behalf of her father. “I almost peed myself I was so excited.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage

Paris Jackson spoke out about her father’s passing in a recent in-depth interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that she believes her father was murdered. She also said she partially blames Dr. Conrad Murray —the physician who was convicted of manslaughter after he gave Jackson the last dose of propofol that ended his life — but believes there was a deeper conspiracy at play.

my pan.. 💚 A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Sep 2, 2016 at 12:25am PDT

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she said of her late father. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’ ”

When asked whether she believes her father was the victim of a heinous crime, she replied “absolutely.”

In an attempt to keep her father’s memory alive, Paris wears her dad’s rope-and-jade bracelet, which he was wearing at the time of his death.

“It still smells like him,” says Paris, who also has tattoos honored her dad.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Jackson Returns to Neverland Ranch: ‘Felt So Good to Be Home’

Paris also still makes it a priority to return to her childhood home in Santa Ynez, California, to the compound her father named Neverland Ranch. She posted a photo to her Instagram during an October visit that shows her and then-boyfriend Michael Snoddy feeding their “new friends” — a few llamas named Rickie, Survivor and Kyle.

my new friends, Rickie, Survivor, and Kyle 🙂 A video posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Oct 5, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

“Felt so good to be home even for a little bit,” she captioned the photo.

She and Snoddy split earlier this month after less than a year together, but a source cautioned PEOPLE that “circumstances could change” and the pair could reunite.

Meanwhile, Paris’ career is just taking off.

The teen is set to make her acting debut on Lee Daniels’ Fox music drama Star in an episode airing later this season. She will play Rachel Wells, a “young, super-chic, stylish, and intimidating social media guru” who lords over a publicity shoot of the girl group and maneuvers Star (Jude Demorest) and Eva (Sharlene Taulé) into “pushing some boundaries.”

What do you think of Jackson’s Balmain jumpsuit? Share below!