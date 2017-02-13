Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill: Reba McEntire at the 1993 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire's red velvet Sandy Spika gown, worn to the 1993 CMA Awards, clearly paved the way for these two country mavens, who dare to bare in sexy red dresses (Elie Madi on Carrie and Zuhair Murad on Faith). “It was very revealing and I didn’t know that,” Reba told PEOPLE of her famous fashion moment. “When I walked out on the stage, I heard the audience go ‘Oooooh!’ And I thought, 'Dang, I look good!'"