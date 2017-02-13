Your Grammys Look Reminds Us Of...
From Disney characters to musical icons, these star styles are packed with hidden meanings
By Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
Stars Rally Behind Adele After Grammys Tribute Re-Start: You Get Every 'Do-Over You Ever Need'
1 of 8
Katy Perry: Fifi the Featherduster
We knew the singer would take a risk, and she didn't disappoint with this sequin-and-feather Tom Ford design that is serving up some major Beauty and the Beast vibes.
2 of 8
Adele: George Michael
During her very emotional tribute to the late pop icon, Adele made sure to wear Michael's signature accessory: the cross earring.
3 of 8
Blue Ivy Carter: Prince
Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter is single-handedly stealing the Grammys spotlight in her pink suit, which feels like a tribute to the late singer, who performed with Bey at the Grammys in 2004.
4 of 8
Kristin Cavallari: Rihanna at the Grammys in 2012
We have a feeling KCav (wearing custom Oilma Studio) had this photo of Rihanna (wearing a backless black Armani gown back in 2012) taped to her vanity mirror while getting ready for the Grammys carpet.
5 of 8
Halsey: TLC
She's creepin' on TLC's style! The 22-year-old singer wore a royal blue satin jacket (sans shirt underneath) with a matching pair of parachute pants that looks very similar to the PJ-inspired look T-Boz wore in the girl group's famous "Creep" music video. Halsey told E!'s Live from the Red Carpet she was in fact going for, "a little TLC, a little Aaliyah, 90’s R&B."
6 of 8
Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill: Reba McEntire at the 1993 CMA Awards
Reba McEntire's red velvet Sandy Spika gown, worn to the 1993 CMA Awards, clearly paved the way for these two country mavens, who dare to bare in sexy red dresses (Elie Madi on Carrie and Zuhair Murad on Faith). “It was very revealing and I didn’t know that,” Reba told PEOPLE of her famous fashion moment. “When I walked out on the stage, I heard the audience go ‘Oooooh!’ And I thought, 'Dang, I look good!'"
7 of 8
Jennifer Lopez: Jennifer Lopez in 2011
The singer's Ralph and Russo design gave us immediate fashion flashbacks to her floral embellished Gucci design from the 2011 Met Gala.
8 of 8
Girl Crush: Ball Pit
We're diving right into the singer's look and it's brining us back to birthday parties at McDonalds.
