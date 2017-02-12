When it comes to the Grammy Awards red carpet, anything goes. Stars pull out all the stops, wearing the most daring, out-there and naked looks for the biggest event in music each year.

This year’s red carpet just got going, with minor musicians starting to hit the carpet in some seriously crazy outfits that already has our heads turning. And while these stars aren’t necessarily nominated for an award, they’re taking their Grammys opportunity to catch our attention (before the big guns, like Beyoncé and Adele, arrive).

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa, who has had her fair share of nearly naked Grammy red carpet moments, hit the carpet tonight in a custom Andre Soriano gown embroidered with President Donald J. Trump‘s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” down the front to pay tribute to the new POTUS.

Declaring her support for the controversial president with her look, she even had the president’s last name embroidered with crystals around the mermaid skirt of the gown too. And to add to the total effect of Villa’s ensemble, her white lace thong remained visible on the sheer white paneling on her rear.

Although most of us probably don’t know who the recording artist Girl Crush actually is, she had a truly “WTF” moment in her two-piece hot pink gown. The bubble gum pink look features a full-bottom skirt covered in plastic rainbow balls that used to be found at McDonalds’ famous ball pits.

And a newcomer in the electronic music scene, Jacqueline Van Bierk, sported matching turquoise hair and gloves with her unique music-inspired gown for the evening.

“Having a blast at the #Grammys2017 wearing my inspirations!” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, to describe her Andre Soriano tulle gown covered in classic CDs.

