Metallic makeup and chrome clothing began blowing up this past fall, and at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, everyone from presenters to nominees to performers sported some eye-catching liquid metal looks.

Heidi Klum hit the carpet in a leggy mini accented with monochromatic silver accessories. The model’s legs go on for miles in her ultra-mini sparkling dress (that just barely covers her back side). To complete her liquid metal look, Klum carried a mirrored box clutch, wore gigantic diamond Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings and chunky chrome platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

On top of debuting a new single at the award show, Katy Perry debuted her new platinum do and made a statement with her long-sleeve liquid chrome Tom Ford gown.

Her mock neck dress featured a shimmering top half that catches the light perfectly each time she moves, with a gray feathered skirt on the bottom.

James Corden‘s wife, Julia Carey, who accompanied the show’s host wearing a shimmering rose gold knee-length Tom Ford dress with stone drop earrings in the same matching color.

But the best part of her look? Honoring her husband of four years by carrying a nude box clutch with his last name, “Corden,” covered across it in crystals.

