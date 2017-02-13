People

Trend Alert! Liquid Metal Looks Take Over the Grammys Red Carpet

Metallic makeup and chrome clothing began blowing up this past fall, and at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, everyone from presenters to nominees to performers sported some eye-catching liquid metal looks.

Heidi Klum hit the carpet in a leggy mini accented with monochromatic silver accessories. The model’s legs go on for miles in her ultra-mini sparkling dress (that just barely covers her back side). To complete her liquid metal look, Klum carried a mirrored box clutch, wore gigantic diamond Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings and chunky chrome platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

On top of debuting a new single at the award show, Katy Perry debuted her new platinum do and made a statement with her long-sleeve liquid chrome Tom Ford gown.

Her mock neck dress featured a shimmering top half that catches the light perfectly each time she moves, with a gray feathered skirt on the bottom.

James Corden‘s wife, Julia Carey, who accompanied the show’s host wearing a shimmering rose gold knee-length Tom Ford dress with stone drop earrings in the same matching color.

But the best part of her look? Honoring her husband of four years by carrying a nude box clutch with his last name, “Corden,” covered across it in crystals.

