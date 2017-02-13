If you’re still not over Lady Gaga’s killer performance at the Super Bowl last weekend, you may want to buckle up for what’s next. The star is sharing the Grammys stage with Metallica, and judging by the new ink she’s sporting to commemorate the duet, it’s going to be another spectacle. On Instagram, Gaga debuted a ginormous new tattoo (which we’re assuming is temporary, but we wouldn’t be mad if it weren’t) on Instagram of a moth with the face of a skull that runs across her entire back. “Moth into Flame” is Metallica’s latest single.

This wouldn’t be her first music-related tattoo. After her performance dedicated to David Bowie at last year’s Grammys, Gaga got a tattoo of Bowie’s Aladdin Sane album cover.

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Oct 24, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

Then, to honor her latest album and aunt, Joanne, (whom the album is named after) the singer and her father got matching tattoos of the word “Joanne.”

#Repost @ladygaga with @repostapp ・・・ Gonna listen to Metallica all day and party with my friends and then play with them at the Grammy's. 🤘#MetalliGa A photo posted by Metallica (@metallica) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

To prep for her performance tonight, she said on Instagram that she was listening to Metallica “all day,” then presumably playing their music while she was partying with friends that night.

