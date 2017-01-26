Kelsea Ballerini Hasn’t Picked a Grammys Dress Yet – and the Reason Why Is Hilarious 

The Grammy Awards are right around the corner, but Kelsea Ballerini has yet to choose an outfit for music’s biggest night. But it’s not for lack of options – rather, the Best New Artist nominee has a much more delicious dilemma on her hands.

“I just got back from Australia,” Ballerini, 23, tells PEOPLE of a recent vacation Down Under to visit her fiancé’s family. “And so now I’m gonna work out really hard for two and a half weeks and then think about dresses — because I just ate all the food.”

No matter the results, we’re certain Ballerini will kill it on the red carpet come Feb. 12. Since launching her whirlwind career with her 2015 album The First Time, the “Peter Pan” singer has made the rounds at all the country music award shows, slaying with her whimsically regal style. In April, she wore a lacy royal-purple Georges Hobeika number to the ACMS.

She turned to Georges Hobeika again in June for the CMT Awards, turning heads in a sheer black full-length gown.

Then, in November, she tapped Michael Costello for a flowy, rose-printed show-stopper to rock at the CMAs.

In addition to picking out a dress for her first Grammys Awards, Ballerini is also on the hunt for a wedding gown. On Christmas Day, her Aussie boyfriend of nine months — and fellow singer-songwriter — Morgan Evans popped the question with a custom-made ring, complete with a rock from a local Nashville jeweler.

“I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her,” Evans, 31, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

What do you think Kelsea Ballerini will wear to the Grammys? Sound off below!