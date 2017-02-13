The Grammy Awards red carpet is a place where fashion risk-takers thrive. From sartorial star tributes to an endless amount of skin-baring looks, anything goes during music’s biggest night. And this year, first-time nominee Halsey proved just that, pulling her outfit inspiration from the queens of the ’90s Grammys scene: girl group TLC.

The 22-year-old singer told Giuliana Rancic on E!’s Live from Red Carpet that her look — a royal blue satin jacket with nothing underneath, which she paired with a matching pair of parachute pants — was inspired by “A little TLC, a little Aliyah, 90’s R&B.”

“I just didn’t want to wear a dress. Why not hit em with a silk number,” the star said, adding, “I wanted to do something that was very sexy and androgynous.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Wildest Ways Stars Have Shown Skin at the Grammys

And with her platinum blonde pixie cut, “androgynous” is easy for the star — so much so that she revealed that when she filmed the music video for “The Feeling” with Justin Bieber, she had to switch up her hairstyle in order to avoid looking so much like the Biebs.

“I had to change my hair because we looked too much alike,” she says.”Especially from the back… that was a little complicated”‘

Are you into Halsey’s look? Sound off below.