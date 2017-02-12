You can always expect some truly shocking, risqué looks on the Grammys red carpet, but before the stars put on their best (and often times tiniest!) outfits, there are days and days of prep to go through. Celebrities kick up their workouts, watch their diets and of course spend a good amount of time with their glam squads getting their hair and makeup just right before the carpet. And luckily, some stars shared their getting-ready process on social media, so we rounded up the best, below.

Camila Cabello is hitting the carpet for the first time solo (she left the girl group Fifth Harmony in December) sporting a textured, tousled wavy hairstyle by Marcus Francis.

Getting the texture just right. #CamillaCabello en route to the #Grammys red carpet. @allanface @karlawelchstylist. A photo posted by Marcus Francis (@marcusrfrancis) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Heidi Klum shared a before and after shot of her getting-ready prep, showing off her smokey eye and waves on Instagram.

Before and after #grammys 💋🎤🎤🎤🎤😃 @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Céline Dion touched down in L.A. looking just as glamorous as we know she will on the carpet in a colorful maxi dress.

After Lea Michele’s glam session (note her pink eye and matching lip!) she took a quick snooze with stylist Brad Goreski before putting the finishing touches on her red carpet look.

Grammys// Bed Series A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Makeup artist Kindra Mann gave Katharine McPhee a glittery makeup look to match her striped, plunging high-shine gown.

Demi Lovato didn’t let her workouts slack, posting an Instagram two days before the show saying she was prepping for the big night with a boxing session writing, “My kind of Grammy prep.”

My kind of Grammy prep 👊 @unbreakableperformance x @jblaudio #JBLxDemi #sp A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Kate Hudson squeezed in a pre-Grammys workout too, and we’re very interested to see if she actually shows off her abs on the carpet or if she just was using the awards an excuse to hit the gym.

Before hitting the carpet in a high-neck flirty mini dress, Giuliana Rancic shared a behind-the-scenes shot getting ready with her glam squad.

Grammy Glam under way ⭐️#eredcarpet A photo posted by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:41am PST

RELATED PHOTOS: The Wildest Ways Stars Have Shown Skin at the Grammys

To watch the full PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Grammy Red Carpet special, tune in to the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Which celebrities are you most excited to see on the red carpet? Share in the comments below.