You can always count on the Grammy Awards to deliver some of the craziest skin-baring looks of any red carpet, and this year stars definitely didn’t disappoint. In fact, they got very creative in the cleavage-baring department with looks that all competed with one another to show just how low they can go.

Jennifer Lopez threw us off at first with that giant neck bow, which distracted us from how risk-taking her plunging purple gown really was (although it’s nothing compared to her inaugural Versace gown, which she reminisced about onstage). But even giant fuzzy sleeves, pink hair and short shorts couldn’t distract us from Lady Gaga’s underboob-focused long-sleeve crop top (the better to show off her giant back tattoo, of course) with thigh-high platform boots.

Demi Lovato’s Julien Macdonald gown delivered three sexy surprises with the keyhole neckline, backless design and oblique cutouts.

Faith Hill’s bright red Zuhair Murad dress featured a high neckline but brought the heat with its sexy keyhole neckline. Also in red and also in a keyhole cutout: fellow country singer Carrie Underwood in Elie Madi.

Halsey chose a loose-fitting blue satin jacket with matching parachute pants (which was inspired by TLC) but brought the sex appeal by going sans shirt underneath. Kristin Cavallari completely channeled Rihanna circa 2012 with her deep V, backless black gown.

Tinashe’s halter gown with a keyhole and side cutouts was a wardrobe malfunction just waiting to happen. Singer Sophie Beem had a lot going on with her bell-bottom jumpsuit, but skimped on the material in the cleavage department. And finally, Cassadee Pope went with a halter, plunging silver metallic gown.

Which look is your favorite?