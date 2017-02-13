Oh, She Glows! All the Scoop on Chrissy Teigen's Grammys Glam

At the Grammy Awards there seemed to only be one fashion rule: Skin is in. And Chrissy Teigen rose to the occasion in a lace-up, see-through Roberto Cavalli gown that showed off the new mom’s mid-section. To create an equally sexy beauty look, the star tapped makeup artist Patrick Ta for an allover glow. And now the pro is taking PeopleStyle inside their prep.

“I’ve been working with Chrissy for about two years now, but this is my first time doing her makeup for the Grammys,” says Ta. Of course, no get-ready session with Teigen would be complete with out copious amounts of food. “She ordered fried chicken for like 100 people when there were only 6 of us! She is so much fun to get ready with because she is always cooking for everyone or just cracking jokes,” he says.

The pro also reveals that while Teigen’s ensemble was a last-minute decision, the squad’s short time together was totally stress-free. “Chrissy chose the dress that day. She’s so great at picking out amazing outfits with her stylist Monica Rose. I thought the dress was perfect for the Grammys!“

Once they’d nailed down the look, hairstylist Jen Atkin swept in to give Teigen a haircut, even getting a hand from her client.

An important part of having muses, is teaching them to be self sufficient. @chrissyteigen @khloekardashian you girls earned your wings and learned to fly today! 👼🏼👼🏼🤦🏻‍♀️ #ProudMom #LoveThem A video posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

Then Ta gave Teigen’s body a sun-kissed sheen.”It was so important that Chrissy was a bronzed beauty today to complement the dress,” he says. Starting with her body, he applied St. Tropez Bronzing Mist to create a base tan. After Teigen showered, he deepened the bronze tone on her arms and legs using the brand’s Everyday Multi-Active Toning Lotion.

Ta, a Global Makeup Artist Ambassador for La Mer, then prepped her face for makeup. On her cleansed face, he applied the brand’s Moisturizing Gel Cream followed by the radiance-boosting Perfecting Treatment. Next he spritzed her face with La Mer’s mist to “refresh and prepare the skin even further for color.” Then he carefully blended her foundation with a few drops of oil before buffing it into her skin.

After adding a highlighter to the high points of the cheek bones, Ta gave the apples of her cheeks a “healthy pink glow” using a mixture of Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders in Hysterical and Passionate. “We wanted to find a blush color that would make the makeup look extra bronzy but still pretty and pink,” says Ta, who gave her face one last spritz of the La Mer’s mist “to give her skin a luminous but natural finish.”

Then the duo decided that a bold eye makeup was in order. “A smoky eye was a must for a dress like this,” says Ta, adding Teigen “doesn’t normally do a smoky eye, so it was fun to switch it up!“

In her crease, he used Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Copper Rush. Then to intensify the her lids, Ta layered Lucky Penny and Tahitian Pearl. To define her water line, Ta applied black eyeliner, smudging it with Copper Rush for a seamless smoky effect. To amp up her lashes, Ta used falsies from Kiss. “I love these lashes because they are so easy to apply and the they add the perfect amount of drama.”

After prepping her lips with balm, Ta applied two cream lip stains (in 22 Pink Late and 23 Copper Blush) and topped that off with a clear gloss for a “dewy” lip look.

Naturally the whole look for husband and Grammy performer John Legend‘s approval. “He has to like it before we leave!”

