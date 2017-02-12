

For her first ever Grammy Awards red carpet, newly engaged singer Cassadee Pope pulled out all the style stops. The country crooner, who is nominated in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet “Think of You” with Chris Young, made sure to cross off the two most important fashion rules of Grammys dressing: sequins and skin.

Pope chose silver sequin gown with a neckline that hit her navel and a open back, plus a Kate Spade clutch. But her most important accessory was her blinding bling from fiancé Rian Dawson.

Calling this week a “crazy time,” Pope opened up to the PEOPLE on the red carpet about the romantic proposal from her boyfriend of seven years.

“I had no idea. It was such a surprise,” she shared. “It was a Tuesday morning and I was still in my pjs. This is such a stupid story. He was sweeping in the living room and our puppy a little french bull dog, the love our lives, was biting the broom so I took Cuppy, Cuppy the Puppy on Instagram, and I put him in the bedroom and Ryan was like, ‘Okay, you can let him out,’ and I opened the door and he was on one knee. It was perfect, in our home that we love with our little son.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

Pope’s cushion cut square diamond is a surrounded by a halo of diamonds on a double-diamond band. And she even admits that the rock is “big.”

“I feel a little nervous wearing it,” she added. “I haven’t gotten used to it. I take it off to wash my face. I don’t know if that’s normal. Also fit size, It’s a little big. That’s all I feel comfortable telling you. The other stuff is a little personal.”

She also said that her and Dawson, 29, is the drummer and percussionist for the rock band All Time Low, are “crawling” when it comes to planning a wedding date.

“Ryan is going on tour in March — We want to take our time with planning and enjoy being engaged,” she said.

What do you think of Pope’s dazzling diamond? Share below!