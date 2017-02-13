Editors' Picks: The Best Dressed at the 2017 Grammys

RIHANNA

No one does Grammys style like Rihanna. She always leaves jaws on the red carpet, which is why she’s my favorite star ever year. Let’s start with her custom Armani Privé crop top. Covered in tangerine crystals, the halter-style topper was made to showcase the star’s famous tattoo. Teamed with a voluminous tiered black silk organza skirt, waist-grazing waves and David Webb jewelry, the entire look feels like nothing that’s been done before.–Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor

ALICIA KEYS

There’s nothing I like better than a festive surprise, which is what Alicia delivered in her plunging, sparkling, perfectly-fit jumpsuit and gorgeous head of curls. I don’t even like jumpsuits, but tonight, she made me a believer.–Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director



SOLANGE

For all of the risky, avant garde looks Solange regularly brings to the red carpet, she never seems to get the true sartorial spotlight she so deserves. While it’s usually Beyoncé who gets all of the red carpet fanfare, her sister has been consistently delivering one major look after the next while promoting her smash hit new album A Seat at the Table. And her look for this year’s Grammys was no exception, with gold lamé, a conceptual sculptural sleeve, an a peplum waist line that a lesser style star than Solange would be hard pressed to pull off. — Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor

HEIDI KLUM

I was so let down by every single look on the red carpet, that Heidi’s outfit is the only one I can truly get behind. It’s one of those “for models only” dresses and is exactly what she should wear to an event like the Grammys. I love how fun and sexy her silver liquid cap-sleeve ultra-short mini looks and I especially love that she kept the accessorizing simple with her relaxed waves, hoop earrings, Giuseppe Zanotti Design platforms and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. — Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

In my book, Carrie Underwood always kills it with her glamorous red carpet gowns, but tonight, she really blew me away. The slightly sheer, lace encrusted red gown by Elie Madi was classically chic, with the bell sleeves, chest cutout and high slit adding a unique edge to the look. And don’t even get me started on her hair and makeup: her dark smoky eye, nude lip and soft up-do are surely something I plan on trying to recreate. –Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant

CELINE DION

While everyone’s busy gushing over Adele’s green Givenchy Haute Couture gown, I would like to give a major shout out to my No. 1 diva Celine Dion for her grand entrance in shimmering emerald. The 48-year-old, who touched down in L.A. just hours before the red carpet, showed off her incredible figure in a plunging couture Zuhair Murad gown that also featured a thigh-high slit most women half her age either wouldn’t dare to wear — and wouldn’t pull off as gracefully. And while some might find her matchy-matchy sandals and Dvani drop earrings overkill, I think her understated accessories hit all the right notes. –Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor

FAITH HILL

Hill may have had some trouble pronouncing Zuhair Murad’s name on the red carpet (it’s ZOO-HAIR MIR-AHD), but there’s no denying the country superstar looked stunning in this relatively simple long-sleeve, keyhole gown with matching lipstick and ankle-tie Stella Luna sandals. —Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor

BLUE IVY

From her long braid to her hot pink Hamilton-meets-Prince-inspired suit and glittering red cheetah bag, there’s no doubt in my mind that Blue Ivy was the obvious style star of the night. –Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor

Who was your favorite? Share in the comments!