The Grammys was an emotional roller coaster for Adele, winning three statues during the live broadcast, including Record and Album of the year. But her most poignant and real moment was during her George Michael tribute performance, when she abruptly stopped and started over after having a problem with her backing music.

In the end she delivered a moving cover of Michael’s song “Fastlove,” wearing a pair of matching diamond cross earrings as a nod to the late pop icon who was known for the accessory.

And it wasn’t her only subtle nod to one of her icons. She hit the carpet in a green Givenchy gown accessorized with a blingy lemon pin, which we assume was in honor of Beyoncé, who she wanted to give her Grammy to for Album of the Year.

During her acceptance speech for Record of the Year for her chart-topping hit “Hello”, Adele, professed her love to Bey, saying, “My idol is Queen Bey and I adore you,” the singer gushed during her speech, gesturing to a teary-eyed Beyoncé sitting in the front row. “You move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you and I want you to be my mummy, alright?”

