Of course the Grammy Awards are all about honoring every artist who has contributed outstanding work to their musical genre over the course of the previous year, but if we’re really being honest with ourselves, tonight it all boils down to one thing — Adele vs. Beyoncé. At this year’s award ceremony both world-famous women have been nominated for record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year awards, leaving fans with the ultimate Sophie’s Choice of who to root for. So naturally, for her appearance on the ceremony’s red carpet, Adele went for something befitting her pop royalty status, wearing a flowing, figure-flattering rhinestone-embellished green gown

Given Adele’s fashionable predilections for long sleeves, high necklines, and bohemian detailing, we should have known the singer would opt for a dress in precisely that vein. But what we didn’t expect was for the musician who owns a wardrobe full of all black everything to go for such a daring color on her big night. Adele wore a fern green Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci dress with a criss-cross checker printed bust, crystal speckled sleeves that end in lace detailing, and a pleated skirt with geometric lace inserts.

And while the singer hit the carpet solo, she gave a fans a full view of her “Angelo” tattoo in honor of her 4-year-old son.

She also chose to wear Givenchy for her performance, kicking off the award ceremony with a pitch perfect rendition of “Hello.”

The singer changed into another dress designed by Tisci, this time one with a sequin-covered, stained glass-inspired bodice and a pleated black skirt embellished with glittering black Swarovski crystals all over.

As for what Beyoncé has in store for us sartorially this evening, that remains to be seen. One thing we do know, however, is that when these two singers release new music, we are truly all winners. But tonight, only one woman can take home those three coveted gold gramophones. Let’s just hope that over the course of tonight’s Grammys the two singers will provide us with the gift of an all-star duet mash-up of “Hello” and “Formation,” making it clear there’s no bad blood between these two singing queens, no matter who walks away with more statuettes.

