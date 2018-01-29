The Bright, Bold and Beautiful Hair and Makeup Looks at the 2018 Grammy Awards
From electric blue hair to sparkling violet lids, see the standout beauty looks that hit the Grammys red carpet
By Jillian Ruffo
JANELLE MONAE'S TEAL LINER
She's never afraid to go bold with her beauty looks -- and Sunday night, the singer paired her floral suit with new, bright blonde hair and green liner. After prepping her skin with Kiehl's skincare products, makeup artist Jessica Smalls swiped blue-green Buxom liner along Monae's bottom lash line, before topping it off with Buxom shadow in Twilight Tryst.
JENNY MCCARTHY'S TURQUOISE HAIR
If you guessed that Jenny McCarthy pulled hair color inspiration from a blueberry, you're right. The star tells People of her bright new hue, “I like to change it up—I get bored a little bit. I’m promoting my new vodka line, it’s blueberry.”
CARDI B'S OVER-THE-TOP UPDO
Keeping up with the voluminous look of her dress, Cardi B opted for a glamorous updo with a ton of, yes, volume. The star's hair was pulled up at the crown of her head, with tendrils cascading in the front.
RIHANNA'S RINGLETS
All eyes were on Riri's head-to-toe burgundy ensemble and monochromatic makeup as she took the stage to accept the award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. But one of our favorite parts of her look was her hair, which stylist Yusef shaped into fluffy ringlets using GHD tools.
HAILEE STEINFELD'S BLUE EYES
With a bright white dress that gave unlimited opportunity for pops of color in the rest of her look, Steinfeld went for a bold metallic smoky blue shadow look by makeup artist Mary Phillips, which popped against her glowing skin.
ANDRA DAY'S VIOLET LIDS
The two-time Grammy nominee's glittering purple cat eyes, bold red lips and a huge, retro-inspired updo made for one of the boldest -- and most eye-catching -- looks of the evening.
LADY GAGA'S CAT EYES & COOL BRAID
Would you expect any less from Gaga? From her sparkly black and pale pink cat eyes, which makeup artist Sarah Tanno created using Marc Jacobs Beauty, to her woven Khaleesi-like braid by Frederic Aspiras using John Frieda, Gaga, who performed her song "Million Reasons," gave us exactly that many reasons to fall in love with her look.
CHRISSY TEIGEN'S EVERYTHING
Let's just take a moment to talk about the fact that Chrissy Teigen's hair, makeup and entire Grammy's ensemble is flawless in every way. Hairstylist Jen Atkin styled her just-trimmed bob into perfectly-coiffed side-swept waves, while makeup artist Mary Phillips created the dreamiest glowing look.