The Most Major Dresses at the Grammys
The Best and Boldest Beauty Looks of the Grammys
Jeweled Eye Makeup! Platinum Hair! These are the looks we’re loving
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
1 of 11
J Lo’s Matchy-Matchy Makeup
Her pin-straight strands and can-be-seen-from-space cheekbone highlighter were noteworthy, sure, but the more subtle combination of the singer’s lavender gown and her pale lavender lids was a match made in Grammys heaven.
2 of 11
Katy Perry’s Platinum Waves
Leave it to the hair color chameleon to drop one of the most major (blonde) bombshells of the night – then make a joke about it: "It’s like the last color in all the Pantone books that I haven't done," she told Ryan Seacrest. "It’s my last resort."
3 of 11
Rihanna’s Extra-Long Locks
From her glamorous waves to her inky eyeliner, Rihanna’s glam gave a classic twist to her otherwise over-the-top look.
4 of 11
Lady Gaga’s Bold Red Shadow
In a beauty risk that wowed us nearly as much as her major underboob (and her Super Bowl performance), Lady Gaga showed up wearing bright red glittering eye shadow that paired perfectly with her red and pink highlights.
5 of 11
Chrissy Teigen’s Smoldering Eyes
There’s never been a perfectly-smudged, black smoky eye that we haven’t loved — and Chrissy proved that to be true Sunday night. After applying shades of copper eye shadow, makeup artist Patrick Ta defined her eyes with the Sephora Collection Stylographic Classic Liner and added Kiss Lash Couture faux mink lashes for extra drama.
6 of 11
Laverne Cox’s Jeweled Lids
Let’s just say this is not your average smoky eye. The star embellished her graphic eye shadow with black jewels, adding an extravagant touch to the red carpet staple.
7 of 11
Beyoncé's … Well, We're Still Thinking About It
Are there any words other than "Slay, Queen"?
8 of 11
Solange’s Fine Liner
Aside from her flawless skin, brows and fluttery lashes, the star’s makeup seems to be minimal — save for thin black stripes of eyeliner on her upper eyelids, adding a subtle edge to her glam.
9 of 11
Mike Posner’s Green Hair
Because every Grammys red carpet needs a little neon hair action… right?
10 of 11
Faith Hill’s Crimson Lips
A classic red lip was the perfect punctuation to the country star’s scarlet Zuhair Muraid gown.
11 of 11
Blue Ivy’s Braid
And just like that, a 5-year-old is the new queen of our hair inspiration boards.
See Also
More
The Most Major Dresses at the Grammys