The Best and Boldest Beauty Looks of the Grammys

Jeweled Eye Makeup! Platinum Hair! These are the looks we’re loving

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

More

1 of 11

Steve Granitz/WireImage

J Lo’s Matchy-Matchy Makeup

Her pin-straight strands and can-be-seen-from-space cheekbone highlighter were noteworthy, sure, but the more subtle combination of the singer’s lavender gown and her pale lavender lids was a match made in Grammys heaven.

2 of 11

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Katy Perry’s Platinum Waves

Leave it to the hair color chameleon to drop one of the most major (blonde) bombshells of the night – then make a joke about it: "It’s like the last color in all the Pantone books that I haven't done," she told Ryan Seacrest. "It’s my last resort."

3 of 11

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Rihanna’s Extra-Long Locks

From her glamorous waves to her inky eyeliner, Rihanna’s glam gave a classic twist to her otherwise over-the-top look.

4 of 11

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga’s Bold Red Shadow

In a beauty risk that wowed us nearly as much as her major underboob (and her Super Bowl performance), Lady Gaga showed up wearing bright red glittering eye shadow that paired perfectly with her red and pink highlights.

5 of 11

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen’s Smoldering Eyes

There’s never been a perfectly-smudged, black smoky eye that we haven’t loved — and Chrissy proved that to be true Sunday night. After applying shades of copper eye shadow, makeup artist Patrick Ta defined her eyes with the Sephora Collection Stylographic Classic Liner and added Kiss Lash Couture faux mink lashes for extra drama.

6 of 11

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Laverne Cox’s Jeweled Lids

Let’s just say this is not your average smoky eye. The star embellished her graphic eye shadow with black jewels, adding an extravagant touch to the red carpet staple.

7 of 11

Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé's … Well, We're Still Thinking About It

Are there any words other than "Slay, Queen"?

8 of 11

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Solange’s Fine Liner

Aside from her flawless skin, brows and fluttery lashes, the star’s makeup seems to be minimal — save for thin black stripes of eyeliner on her upper eyelids, adding a subtle edge to her glam.

9 of 11

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Mike Posner’s Green Hair

Because every Grammys red carpet needs a little neon hair action… right?

10 of 11

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Faith Hill’s Crimson Lips

A classic red lip was the perfect punctuation to the country star’s scarlet Zuhair Muraid gown.

11 of 11

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Blue Ivy’s Braid

And just like that, a 5-year-old is the new queen of our hair inspiration boards.

See Also

More

More