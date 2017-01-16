Stars Love Khloé Kardashian's Good American Jeans: Shop Their Favorite Styles

Khloé Kardashian added jean queen to her resume in 2016 with the launch of her size-inclusive Good American denim line. According to the brand, it made $1 million in its first day of sales in October, and the hot styles, available in sizes 0-24, continue to sell out, leaving fans to patiently wait for a restock.

Even Hollywood is getting in on the”Good Squad” action, serving up some denim inspiration in their Good American jeans, which are sold at GoodAmerican.com and Nordstrom, and range in price from $149 to $215.

Below, 5 celebs who are inspiring us to slip into skinny jeans right now.

The Star: Gabrielle Union

The Way She GAs: Union has been on a street style hot streak in N.Y.C., and we can’t look away. She wore her cropped skinnies with a midriff-baring top, tan trench and white boots.

The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good American ‘Good Legs’ Crop Split Hem, $159

Major woman crush spotting @kyliejenner in Good Legs Blue006 last weekend in Calabasas 👖🔥 Shop through the link in our bio #goodsquad #goodlegs #kyliejenner A photo posted by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:52am PST

The Star: Kylie Jenner

The Way She GAs: When you have the born-this-way swagger that Kylie is blessed with, all you need to add to your jeans is a hoodie, hat and some cool booties (it helps if those booties are courtesy of Yeezy).

The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good American Good Legs Ripped Skinn Jeans, $189

RELATED: Real Girl Reactions to Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Jeans

Sister act 👯 @khloekardashian in Good Legs Crop Blue010 and @kourtneykardash in Good Legs Blue007 #goodsquad #goodlegs A photo posted by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:29am PST

The Star: Kourtney Kardashian

The Way She GAs: A bodysuit and bumps are staples in Kourtney’s wardrobe.

The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good Legs Raw Step Hem Skinny Jeans, $169

The Star: Khloé Kardashian

The Way She GAs: The self-professed “denim junkie” told PeopleStyle she loves to wear her denim with a bodysuit and bomber.

The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans, $169

Dubai selfies starring @kimkardashian and @jenatkinhair in her favorite Good Cuts Blue014 🔥🔥 #goodsquad #goodcuts A photo posted by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

The Star: Jen Atkin

The Way She GAs: The celebrity hairstylist and KarJenner BFF isn’t afraid of some distressed denim. She completes her look with a vintage sweatshirt and metallic boots.

The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good Cuts, $215

Shop more Good American styles here and tell us: Which style is your favorite?