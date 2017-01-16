Stars Love Khloé Kardashian's Good American Jeans: Shop Their Favorite Styles

Khloé Kardashian added jean queen to her resume in 2016 with the launch of her size-inclusive Good American denim line. According to the brand, it made $1 million in its first day of sales in October, and the hot styles, available in sizes 0-24, continue to sell out, leaving fans to patiently wait for a restock.
Even Hollywood is getting in on the”Good Squad” action, serving up some denim inspiration in their Good American jeans, which are sold at GoodAmerican.com and Nordstrom, and range in price from $149 to $215.
Below, 5 celebs who are inspiring us to slip into skinny jeans right now.
The Star: Gabrielle Union
The Way She GAs: Union has been on a street style hot streak in N.Y.C., and we can’t look away. She wore her cropped skinnies with a midriff-baring top, tan trench and white boots.
The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good American ‘Good Legs’ Crop Split Hem, $159
The Star: Kylie Jenner
The Way She GAs: When you have the born-this-way swagger that Kylie is blessed with, all you need to add to your jeans is a hoodie, hat and some cool booties (it helps if those booties are courtesy of Yeezy).
The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good American Good Legs Ripped Skinn Jeans, $189
RELATED: Real Girl Reactions to Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Jeans
The Star: Kourtney Kardashian
The Way She GAs: A bodysuit and bumps are staples in Kourtney’s wardrobe.
The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good Legs Raw Step Hem Skinny Jeans, $169
The Star: Khloé Kardashian
The Way She GAs: The self-professed “denim junkie” told PeopleStyle she loves to wear her denim with a bodysuit and bomber.
The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans, $169
The Star: Jen Atkin
The Way She GAs: The celebrity hairstylist and KarJenner BFF isn’t afraid of some distressed denim. She completes her look with a vintage sweatshirt and metallic boots.
The “Buy It Now!” Style: Good Cuts, $215
Shop more Good American styles here and tell us: Which style is your favorite?