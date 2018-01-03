Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP (2); Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

As stars prepare for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, the one sure bet is that the red carpet will be going dark, at least as far as the clothing is concerned. In solidarity with Hollywood’s anti-sexual harassment movement, now officially named Time’s Up, the plan has been for actresses (and the actors who support them) to wear black to send a united message. But as buzz has built around the moment and the movement, the inevitable resistance from some attendees has taken hold as well.

According to a PEOPLE source, “There’s some backlash to the wear-black mandate. Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades. Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color. There will be big important speeches, no doubt, and they will make a much better statement.”

But that doesn’t mean everyone will be wearing brights, either. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati previously confirmed that her clients, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Hiddleston and Armie Hammer would be taking a stand alongside the female stars, and Johnson confirmed this on his own as well.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbanati wrote. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

And actress Eva Longoria, who is one of the founding members of Time’s Up, spoke to the New York Times about the red carpet blackout, saying that many stars planned to participate in appropriately somber attire. “This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” the star said. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

-With reporting by Elizabeth Leonard