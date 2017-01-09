Sunday night’s Golden Globes red carpet and afterparties were home to endlessly swoonworthy beauty looks. And in addition to the vampy lips, shimmery eyes and slicked chignons, there were a few red carpet tress debuts, ensuring there wasn’t a boring beauty moment.

First up, Jodie Sweetin, who went for a big chop the day prior to stepping out for a Golden Globes after party. The Fuller House star ditched her long blonde strands for a new, short bob, which she styled with loose, textured waves. Sweetin wrote of her new look on Instagram, “Well, hello #2017 !! Time for a new look! Thank you @josephmichael_hair for giving me a fun new ‘do to start out the year!!”

Well, hello #2017 !! Time for a new look! Thank you @josephmichael_hair for giving me a fun new 'do to start out the year!! A photo posted by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

And she wasn’t the only one to opt for a bob. Emily Ratajkowski experimented with a shorter look as well. The only difference? Hers wasn’t permanent. Ratajkowski’s hairstylist, Christian Wood, tells PeopleStyle that after the two decided that a faux bob would be perfect with her dress, they went for it.

“Emily was really brave and she let me cut the front of her hair to make it look more real,” he says, adding that he’ll complete the cut — giving her a true bob — very soon. “We were definitely a little nervous because at the end of the day we’d cut half of her hair cut into a bob. After tonight, we’ll make it more of a shaggy, layered haircut.”

Leighton Meester also drastically changed her look, transforming her brunette strands into a bright, golden-toned shade of blonde, which she wore parted to the side with smooth, Old Hollywood-inspired waves.

Lea Michele, on the other hand, went for a subtle change, arriving with a set of fringe that seems to be a bit shorter than her original banged look.

My look from last night! Dress: @emanuelungaro_officiel Shoes: @charlotte_olympia #InstyleGlobes @goldenglobes @instylemagazine A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:45am PST

And Hilary Duff showed off her new bangs as well, wearing them with an effortless, pin-straight ponytail.

Last night… @instylemagazine … @anitapatrickson I loved my green number 🐊🍏🥒🥑🌴@rommynajor and @nikkilee901 dolled me up ❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:18am PST

