All The Amazing Swag Stars Will Snag In Their Golden Globes Gift Bags This Year

Awards season kicks off this Sunday and we’re counting down the minutes until stars hit the carpet at this year’s Golden Globes. At the end of the night, whether or not a star walks away with an award, they won’t be empty handed: everyone gets to snag one of the coveted gift bags that’s filled with some of the hottest, most in-demand beauty and fashion products of the moment. Wish you could get one? Maybe you’ll be nominated next year. Dying to know what’s inside? That we can help with. Check out the complete list of high-end goodies inside the men’s and women’s gift bags this year.
WOMEN’S
- Dooney & Bourke Raleigh Roxy Crossbody
- Colorscience Sunforgettable Mineral Sunscreen Brush
- Live Ultimate Ultimate Facial Cleanser
- L’Oreal Infallible Lip Paint
- Lug Life Zipline 2-Piece Storage Pack
- Misfit Misfit Ray
- Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask
MEN’S
- Victorinox Escalades Slim Backpack
- 8G 8 Greens
- Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar
- Baxter of California Clay Pomade
- Coola Sunscreen Spray
- Ear Skinz Earbud Covers
- H2O+ Beauty Eucalyptus Aloe Body Scrub
- H2O+ Beauty Eucalyptus Aloe Shampoo
- Harman Scalp Revitalizer
- Kanteen Dreams I’m A Fan
- Kusmi Tea Detox Tea
- L’Occitane Shave Cream for Men
- L’Oreal Anti-Wrinkle & Firming Moisturizer
- Lug Life Pilot Mini Rravel Wallet
- 4711 – Original Eau de Cologne
- Schulz and Malley Cleansing Face Wash
- Slydz Sunglasses
- Sock It To Me Crew Socks
- Tabac Gentle Men’s Care Moisturizing Gel
- Van Der Hagen Razor
- Way of Will Natural Deodorant
- Yes to Carrots Yes To Natural Wipes
- Zerowater Portable Filtration Tumbler
