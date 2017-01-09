When your hair is as famously amazing as Blake Lively’s, you don’t sweat a last-minute mane change – you know it’s going to turn out fine, no matter what. That’s why, for her moment on the Golden Globes red carpet with husband Ryan Reynolds, the actress and her longtime hairstylist Rod Ortega chose to forgo her signature waves in favor of a fresh take on a French twist. And the pro’s revealing to PeopleStyle how it all went down.

Ortega admits he originally envisioned Lively wearing loose waves, but when he took a closer look at her Golden Globes gown, an Atelier Versace dress with gold chain-mail trim, he decided the neckline was too stunning not to prominently display. Then up went her flaxen hair into a high ponytail.

And his trusting client was game for the eleventh-hour switch. “I think it’s about having fun and trying new things. You shouldn’t be limited to one thing. It’s about stepping outside of the box.”

After they sipped on cappuccinos and snacked on tuna tartare (two things she can enjoy now that she has welcomed her second baby!), Ortega got down to business and curled Lively’s hair with a T3 wand (during which the actress took a snap of her squad that also featured a glimpse of her gorgeous Judith Leiber Couture clutch). He then spritzed her hair using L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray and brushed it with a T3 Paddle brush.

Once her high pony was secure, he misted Lively’s hair with L’Oréal Paris Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo, then used the same paddle brush to backcomb it.

A classic French twist simply didn’t suit the look, explains Ortega, who twisted and pinned her hair into place until he created an eye-catching shape. “This was a very easy alternative from a bun or chignon. Like anything with the red carpet, you kind of go for one thing, you kind of start out and feel your way into [it] and get creative.”

Despite now being a mom of two, the pro says Lively’s red carpet prep hasn’t gotten any more hectic. “It’s just more family! It’s really nice and relaxed.”

Of course, after working together for several years, Lively was all smiles when Ortega completed his masterpiece. “She loved it, she was very happy with the finished look and just felt very good.”

And Ortega, in turn, had nothing but good things to say about his star client and their amazing day. “It’s nice to create and work with someone that’s just warm. Blake lets you be creative, and it’s really great to be able to work with someone like her who lets you do that.”

