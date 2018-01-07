Why Are Stars Wearing Black to the Golden Globes?

Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

Why will stars be wearing black at the Golden Globes?

In late December, rumors began circulating that the Golden Globes red carpet would be experiencing a blackout: Many stars were banding together in search of all-black dresses and outfits to make a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

At first, there were just hints here and there on social media, but buzz began to build, and on Jan. 2, it was revealed in the New York Times that the coordinated wardrobe effort was part of a bigger, organized campaign called Time’s Up.

With more than 300 figures in the entertainment industry signed on (including, from left, Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Nicole Kidman), the initiative aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces. It has raised more than $15 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment (to donate, visit its GoFundMe page) and is encouraging Globes attendees and supporters everywhere to wear black as a show of unity and power.

Which stars will be wearing black at the Golden Globes?

Stars including Allison Janney, Saoirse Ronan and Gal Gadot all confirmed at the Palm Springs International Film Festival this week that they’ll be wearing black, and stylists on social media confirm that men including Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Edgar Ramirez will be wearing all black in support.

And while many stylists have been tight-lipped about what exactly to expect, The Hollywood Reporter has noted a run on all the black dresses in designer showrooms, quoting one publicist as saying “Every request we’ve received thus far has been for black,” and another saying “We had a few custom pieces in the works that we’ve had to shift to the SAG Awards or Critics’ Choice Awards.”

Many stars immediately showed their support, with Eva Longoria telling the New York Times that most women planned to participate.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” she said, adding “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

How else are stars showing support for Time’s Up?

Many stars are wearing specially-made pins, which Witherspoon commissioned stylist Arianne Phillips to design, to draw attention to the cause. (You can order one yourself on the Time’s Up site.) According to The Hollywood Reporter, celebrities are also encouraging fashion brands to donate to the Time’s Up legal defense fund. (Many stars have also donated significant amounts of their own money to the fund.)

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

How did designers, stylists and glam squads respond?

Many stylists, including Ilaria Urbinati (who styles Shailene Woodley), Karla Welch (who works with Olivia Wilde) and Christina Erlich (Laura Dern’s stylist), immediately showed support on social media. Others, including Kate Young (a stylist of Dakota Johnson), Instagrammed a look at some more festive choices, but also included glimpses of fun shoes and clutches, which is where many stars are expected to make a statement.

RELATED PHOTOS: See the 2018 Golden Globes Nominees at Their First-ever Event

WWD reports that many designers were asked to remake originally chosen dresses in black. One such designer was Naeem Khan, whose golden dress for presenter Christina Hendricks will appear in black on the red carpet. “This was a big challenge,” Khan said. “The logistics of making it and shipping are tough, but I know will be worth it. [The gown] has been redesigned in a way that is specific to her personality and the empowered message we’re sending for the evening.”

United front. Thanks @GQ! ❤️💙 A post shared by Ilaria Urbinati (@ilariaurbinati) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

GLOBES BLACKOUT 🖤🖤🖤 A post shared by Maeve Reilly (@stylememaeve) on Jan 4, 2018 at 3:00pm PST

#Vibes #TogetherWeStand #TimesUp A post shared by Tara Swennen (@taraswennen) on Jan 5, 2018 at 4:34pm PST

Makeup artists and hairstylists shared off-the-record that they were excited for the challenge of coming up with beautiful, creative looks against the similar color palette. And we will see the results of their hard work on the red carpet later today.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

SaveSave