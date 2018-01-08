Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross took a stand for the Time’s Up movement at the 2018 Golden Globes — and she did so to celebrate the strength of all women.

“I wear black today as a “we” not as an “I”, as a celebration of our collective power as women, as an embodiment of sisterhood, solidarity and the work being done to create structural change. We wear black for equity, parity and inclusion across all industries,” said Ellis Ross, who sported a black Marc Jacobs halter dress worn over black jogger pants. “We wear black to join with the voices of ALL women, particularly women of color, LGBTQX women, disabled women and all other women who have been disproportionately affected by sexual violence. TIMES UP on discrimination, harassment and abuse.”

Ellis Ross paired the look with a powerful red lip and a satin black Marc Jacobs turban, which her hairstylist Marcia Hamilton tells PeopleStyle is “in support of the movement!! #timeisup #whywewearblack.”

Before she hit the carpet, Ellis Ross showed off her Time’s Up t-shirt while she had her hair and makeup done. “TIME’S UP ~ can’t wait to stand in solidarity with my sisters on the carpet and around the globe! #timesup #whywewearblack,” she captioned her Instagram video.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Ahead of the evening, Ellis Ross shared a video of herself, Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson, Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson and Rashida Jones, prompting women everywhere to support the movement.

“WE STAND WITH YOU ~ the women across the globe who have suffered discrimination and abuse because of the imbalance of power. swipe to watch full video. post pics and videos wearing black tomorrow with the hashtags #TimesUp and #WhyWeWearBlack, and tell us why you wear black and we’ll share,” she wrote.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.