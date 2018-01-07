Time's Up Merchandise at the Golden Globes: Where to Buy the Statement-Making Accessories

MEGA

Hollywood is using the Golden Globes red carpet as a platform to protest sexual harassment. Stars are stepping out in statement-making style to support the Time’s Up movement, the legal defense fund started by A-listers including Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and more to banish harassment and foster equality and empowerment in the industry and outside of it. The fund has already raised more than $16 million and thanks to Sunday’s Golden Globes coverage, that number will continue to grow.

The leaders of the cause have called for an all-black dress code at the Globes, and many will also be showing their support through a small but powerful Time’s Up pin, available on the website for $12. The Time’s Up shop also sells T-Shirts, totes, notebooks, stickers and even a baby onesie.

Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman and more Time’s Up leaders have encouraged Golden Globes viewers and supporters across the country to join in on the movement by wearing black on Sunday, and the official @TimesUpNow Twitter feed shares stats about how harassment affects all women in the work place.

“There’s a misconception that this is a silent protest,” Longoria told the New York Times when asked about her involvement in Time’s Up and the call to wear black at the Golden Globes. “Instead of asking us who we’re wearing, they’ll ask us why we’re wearing black. We’re using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Sarah Jessica Parker only needed to pack one staple for her trip from New York City to Los Angeles: her Time’s Up shirt, and she showed her packing process.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED: Actresses Are Wearing Black to the Golden Globes to Protest Sexual Harassment

Men are also joining the cause on and off the red carpet. Nick Jonas shared a photo of his pin in a behind-the-scenes getting ready photo, while Mark Ruffalo shared his support from afar.

“Wearing black today in solidarity with the men and women asking for respect and equality across industry lines,” Ruffalo wrote. “Let’s bring a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Join us in wearing black and saying #TimesUp.”

Nick Jonas shares a behind-the-scenes photo of Golden Globes prep Courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose daughter is the first Golden Globe Ambassador, confirmed during his Jumanji press tour that men would be standing in solidarity with women during the Globes blackout.

Stylist Ilaria Urbanati, who works with The Rock, Tom Hiddleston, Garrett Hedlund, Armie Hammer and more, also confirmed that she would be dressing her male and female clients in black.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbanati wrote. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

Activism on the red carpet is not a new thing. After an emotionally charged political season, 2017’s awards circuit saw a number of stars wearing ACLU ribbons and Planned Parenthood pins. In 2015, the #AskHerMore initiative launched; celebrities and social media users encouraged red carpet reporters to ask women questions about things other than style, instead focusing on their career, aspirations and challenges.