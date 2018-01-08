The red carpet at Sunday’s 75th annual Golden Globe Awards is unlike year’s past. Instead of an array of glamorous and colorful gowns, Hollywood’s biggest stars are standing in solidarity with the newly launched Time’s Up movement by wearing black to show a united front against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Actresses and actors alike have been making a bold social statement with their blackout on the red carpet, but some women are taking things a step further by opting to wear pants instead of dresses.

See which stars are showing their support in power pants.

Alison Brie

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“Tonight is about women wearing the pants so I chose to literally wear the pants,” Alison Brie, who is nominated for Best Actress in Television Series Musical or Comedy for GLOW, said of her decision to wear black pants this evening.

Brie continued by explaining that although some people consider black to be a somber hue, she views wearing the color for the Time’s Up movement as celebratory. “I think a lot of people talking about wearing black it can be construed as a somber color, but actually the atmosphere is so celebratory and powerful,” she said. “That’s what I’m all about, baby.”

Debra Messing

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Will and Grace star Debra Messing was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet wearing both black and pants to stand with Time’s Up, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

“I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward and share their stores of harassment and assault and discrimination. I’m wearing black to stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe and I’m wearing black to celebrate the rollout of this incredible initiative, Time’s Up. Time is up and we want diversity and we want intersectional gender parity,” Messing said on the carpet.

The actress continued speaking out for the cause by calling out the E! Network for former E! News host Catt Sadler’s exit from the show after learning co-host Jason Kennedy earned double her salary. “We want equal pay, and I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female cohosts the same as male cohosts. I mean I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her,” Messing added.

Alexis Bledel

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Alexis Bledel, who stars in the nominated Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, made a bold statement in her black-and-white Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit which featured a one-shoulder leaf detail.

Rita Moreno

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Iconic actress Rita Moreno, who’s currently starring in the hit Netflix series One Day at a Time, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes wearing an edgy gold stud-covered leather jacket and black leather pants with a crisp white button up and black tie.

Laurie Metclaf

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

To celebrate her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Lady Bird, Laurie Metcalf looked powerful wearing a strapless black jumpsuit with a black coat featuring a dramatic train to the show.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Maggie Gyllenhaal joined in on the black pants trend by pairing a pair of skinny trousers with a strapless black sequin top and patent leather pumps.

Claire Foy

George Pimentel/WireImage

The reigning winner of the Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for The Crown (she’s nominated for the same award again this year), Claire Foy wore a powerful black pantsuit and a bold red lipstick to the Golden Globes red carpet.

Christina Hendricks

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Golden Globe Award presenter Christina Hendricks kept the pant trend going by opting to wear a one shoulder velvet top and dramatic maxi skirt with a front slit over a pair of black pants.

Kyra Sedgwick

Neilson Barnard/NBC/Getty

Kyra Sedgwick accompanied husband Kevin Bacon (who’s nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for I Love Dick) wearing a black blazer and matching trousers to the award show.

Susan Sarandon

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Not only did award-winning actress make a statement by bringing activist Rosa Clemente as her date to the Golden Globe Awards, but Susan Sarandon also wore a bold black pantsuit, white button down and black pumps to the show.

