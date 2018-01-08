Rose McGowan Speaks Out Against Stars Wearing Black at the Golden Globes

Many celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes wore black as a way to show their support and solidarity for the Time’s Up movement and its mission to take down sexual harassment and inequality. But one star who has been at the forefront of the harassment conversation and the Harvey Weinstein takedown is not supporting the initiative. In December, Rose McGowan slammed actresses for supporting the red carpet blackout at the Globes, and she’s defending her stance tonight.

Back in December McGowan expressed her feelings of the all-black dress code on Twitter.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” she said in reference to Weinstein.

“YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” McGowan continued in her Tweet. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she added, referencing Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman’s fashion line.

On Sunday night, McGowan responded to Italian actress Asia Argento’s tweet where Argento pointed out that “no one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence.”

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

When news broke in October about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault and misconduct decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault in The New York Times and The New Yorker, McGowan was one of the first women to speak out and accused Weinstein of rape.

In her first public appearance after accusing him she said, “I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I’m just like you. What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand.”