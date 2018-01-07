Nick and Joe Jonas Put 'Finishing Touches' on All-Black Outfits Before Golden Globes

Nick Jonas is ready to celebrate his Golden Globes nomination on the big night!

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and singer, 25, documented his getting ready process for the awards show on Instagram and Twitter Sunday, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of his wardrobe along with videos co-starring his brother Joe Jonas, who is accompanying him for the event in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton.

The Jonas brothers dressed in head-to-toe black including their dress shirts, bow ties and shoes. Nick showed off a bag of Versace clothes, Commes de Garçon perfume and his Time’s Up pin.

“I can’t believe this… I’m on my way to the #GoldenGlobes2018 as a nominee, and #jumanji is number one at the box office and just passed the 500 million dollar mark worldwide. I’m so incredibly grateful. Whatever happens tonight I’m just gonna have a great time and celebrate,” Nick tweeted while on his way to the awards show.

Their brother Kevin also showed support for Nick, tweeting: “Beyond pumped for you @nickjonas good luck tonight.”

I can’t believe this… I’m on my way to the #GoldenGlobes2018 as a nominee, and #jumanji is number one at the box office and just passed the 500 million dollar mark worldwide. I’m so incredibly grateful. Whatever happens tonight I’m just gonna have a great time and celebrate. 🥂 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 7, 2018

Beyond pumped for you @nickjonas good luck tonight — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) January 7, 2018

Nick is nominated for his first Golden Globe award for the animated film Ferdinand song “Home” along with co-writer and songwriter Justin Tranter.

Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner‘s HBO show, Game of Thrones, is nominated for best drama TV series.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.