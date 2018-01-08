The Flu Didn't Stop Golden Globes Nominee Margot Robbie from Supporting Time's Up in a Black Gown

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Not even the flu could prevent 2018 Golden Globe nominee Margot Robbie from missing one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

The I-Tonya star, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Tonya Harding in the film, joined her fellow actresses in all black on the red carpet, in order to support the Time’s Up movement. She sported a custom, black, satin Gucci gown featuring a crystal bow and 3-D floral embellishments. She paired the look with a Roger Vivier clutch and sandals. Robbie wore her hair in classic waves, created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. The star paired the look with a bold hot pink lip by Pati Dubroff.

@margotrobbie x @goldenglobes A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:57pm PST

Robbie, who perfectly transformed into Tonya Harding for her role, recently told PEOPLE that hair and makeup were some of the key aspects to portraying the ice skater.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“To me, the hair and the aesthetic, the way she put on makeup — it told the story beautifully,” Robbie tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “It was about embodying the life of someone who grew up the way she did.”

And of course, Robbie spent hours perfecting her ice skating skills. “She started skating 3 or 4 times a week for five months and she was incredibly diligent about it,” director Craig Gillespe tells PEOPLE. “The amount of stuff that she could do was amazing. For that end sequence when she comes out on the ice, those 30 or 40 seconds with all those turns and spins, that’s all Margot. She managed to be in it so much more than I expected.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.